Pix 2.0? Phase 3 of Open Banking starts this Friday and includes instant payouts; see how it works

SÃO PAULO – This Friday (29) begins the third phase of Open Banking in Brazil, whose main novelty is the integration of the data-sharing ecosystem with Pix, the instant payments system launched in November last year and which has already caught the taste of Brazilians.

It is important to remember that Open Banking began in February this year, with a more bureaucratic stage 1, which consisted of sharing data from participating institutions with each other. The second phase began on August 13 and began to impact the consumer’s daily life with the possibility of sharing registration data, such as name, CPF/CNPJ, address, credit information, cards, among others.

Now, with the arrival of phase 3, consumers will be able to make transactions, such as payments and transfers, using Pix as part of Open Banking. In other words, it will be possible to make a payment via Pix through channels that are not necessarily your bank’s internet banking.

A new figure regulated by the Central Bank enters the ecosystem: the payment initiators. Currently, Pix is ​​available to financial institutions that adhered to the infrastructure according to the rules defined by the BC and implemented last year, when the service started operating.

Who are the payment initiators?

Payment initiators are nothing more than companies regulated by the BC that can initiate transfers and payments to customers.

In a more technical way, the payment transaction initiator (Pisp, its acronym in English, and ITP in Portuguese) is a type of payment institution (IP), that is, a company that provides purchase and sale and movement services resources – but without the possibility of granting loans and financing to its customers.

By regulation, if the company is only a payment initiator, it does not hold the paying customer’s financial account, nor does it participate in the financial settlement.

“Pisp is a company regulated by the BC which, upon the client’s request, can execute a transaction order. In other words, you can move amounts from one account to another at the user’s request. However, it cannot ‘touch’ the values ​​it is moving”, explains Bruno Balduccini, partner at Pinheiro Neto Advogados and specialist in banking law and financial transactions.

This Pisp figure was created by BC in October 2020, already thinking about this stage, when Open Banking and Pix begin to integrate.

Remember that WhatsApp, for example, was approved as a payment initiator this year, and already allows transfers between users. However, now the messaging app will be able to offer its payment service with Pix as an option – which is not allowed today. On WhatsApp, for the transfer to take place today the customer must have a debit card from one of the ten messaging app partner institutions.

With the integration of Pix with Open Banking, the idea is that this list of ten will grow exponentially, opening up the possibility for more customers to participate in the ecosystem. In a recent report, the InfoMoney explains how the payment initiator will work.

However, it is important to understand that companies that are already payment institutions, credit societies and financial institutions can also be payment initiators – as long as they request authorization from the Central Bank.

“At the limit, every company that is now regulated by the BC can initiate payments, if it wants to. It is the most simplified regulation that we have today”, explains Rogerio Melfi, representative of ABFintechs. A large bank, which is already a financial institution, can choose to also be a payment initiator, for example, as well as a technology company, which is not yet regulated, can also adapt to BC rules.

Which companies enter phase 3?

According to the rules defined by the BC, all institutions holding demand deposits or savings accounts or prepaid payments; and all payment transaction initiating institutions are required to enter the scope of Open Banking in phase 3.

“In addition to the participants who work in the initiator mode, the initiation service in Pix may be offered by financial or payment institutions authorized by the BC that participate in Pix in the transaction account provider mode, provided they are certified in the scope of Open Banking”, explained the BC in a note.

Thus, WhatsApp can choose whether or not to offer the option via Pix in its app, for example – but if it is participating, it will need to comply with regulatory rules (user experience, security, among others) of the Pix system and the Open Banking ecosystem.

For the time being, there are more than 800 participating institutions regulated by BC that follow the scope of Open Banking rules in Brazil.

What can consumers expect from the new phase?

The novelty is that the customer will not need to open the bank’s app, or the app of the company that has their money in their account, to make a Pix, as happens today.

If the customer wants and authorizes, it will be possible to make Pix transfers and payments through messaging applications (such as WhatsApp), account aggregators (such as Guiabolso and Flipper), digital wallets (such as Mercado Pago), service apps ( such as iFood and Uber) for example, or even moving money from different bank accounts through a single internet banking – for now, the companies mentioned are just examples.

Over the next few days and months, companies will unleash their customer service options when it comes to payments.

Thus, the user will be able to centralize all their payment and transfer transactions in a single channel – of their choice. The goal is to facilitate the consumer’s day-to-day when they need to make transactions and payments.

According to BC, the customer will be able to initiate a Pix or other payment transaction through the platform of a payment transaction initiator. Among other solutions, it may be possible to start this payment on an e-commerce portal, without having to use a card or open the bank’s application, for example.

The solutions will include individuals and companies. On the shopkeepers’ side, for example, it will be possible to have a management system, which also allows for payment of bills, payments from suppliers, using Pix solutions.

BC says it is one more option for the customer, who will not stop having access to Pix as it already works today.

“The payment transaction initiation service on Pix seeks to further facilitate payments and transfers with Pix, increase competition, strengthen the use of Pix in cases involving companies, especially in e-commerce, and foster innovation” , says BC in note. Remember that the end customer will only deal with the final experience when it suits him. Always able to choose whether or not to use the payment initiator. This is because, being within the scope of Open Banking, the operation of Pisp via Pix will require data sharing by the client – ​​which promises to be fast and secure, as stated by the BC.

Is it safe to use the launcher? According to the Central Bank, requiring that the institution that wants to be an initiator be a participant in Pix and Open Banking at the same time, therefore obeying the respective rules, makes the payment initiator safe and supervised from all angles by the BC. In addition, it will always be necessary to confirm transactions in the environment of the bank or institution that holds the account, therefore, the transaction is monitored by the BC. Can the initiator charge fees from customers? Yes. According to the Central Bank, it is up to the payment initiator to charge some cost to the customer to perform its service or not. However, there is an expectation that initiators don’t charge any extra fees, after all, Pix is ​​free. If there is an additional charge for the initiation service, there is no reason for the customer to choose this option in front of Pix directly in the bank’s app. In practice, you will have to wait and see which companies will charge you for the service, or if you don’t, it will be the default.

Phase 3 cycles

As happened in phase 2, the Central Bank informed, through resolution No. 171 of October 11, that phase 3 will happen in cycles with limits on values ​​and terms in order to make the ecosystem more efficient and avoid any problem of safety.

All procedures for starting a Pix (manual entry, Pix key, static and dynamic QR Code and directly with the payee’s data) that already work today can be used to start a Pix through payment transaction initiation service .

See how it will work:

Cycle When? What will be released? To whom will it be released? Released values? Cycle 1 Between 10/29 and 11/14 (between 6 am and 8 pm, on weekdays) Initiation of payment by Pix key, with manual data entry and only in cases where the participating institution has all the data of the receiving user Customers previously selected by participating institutions Limit of BRL 1,000 per transaction Cycle 2 Between 11/15 and 11/30 (24 hours a day, on Thursdays and Fridays; and between 6 am and 8 pm on other days) (nothing changes) Up to 1% of individuals and up to 1% of legal entities in the client base of participating institutions Limit of BRL 1,000 per transaction Cycle 3 Between 12/01 and 01/31/22 (24 hours a day, every day of the week) Initiation by dynamic QR Code and sestatic QR Code. The entire customer base of account-holding institutions Limit of BRL 1,000 per transaction Cycle 4 From 02/01/22 (24 hours a day, every day of the week) Pix Key and QR Codes The entire customer base of account-holding institutions No limit on value

Calendar

The third phase, previously scheduled to start with all resources this year, was divided into four other phases over the next year, and more information will be released by the BC over the next few months.

See below for the next defined dates, for now:

Date main resource 10/29/21 Phase 3 – Payment with Pix 12/15/21 Stage 4 02/15/22 Payments with TED and transfer between accounts at the same institution 03/30/22 Credit proposal submission 06/03/22 Payment of slips 09/30/22 Debited payments

