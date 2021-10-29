Pix is ​​now used and facilitates online

The third stage of open banking begins this Friday (29), a system that allows the exchange of customer data and information from financial institutions. At this stage, the main novelty is Pix, which can be used more easily in online purchases.

In this third phase of open banking, it will be possible to share information for payment transaction services. Thus, different financial institutions in the market will be able to exchange customer data to make a payment.

Later, only in 2022, but still as part of this third phase of open banking, financial institutions will be able to access consumer data to send credit proposals to these people.

See what changes below. It is important to remember that, in order to have data shared in open banking, it is necessary for the customer to authorize it in the financial institutions where he has an account.

How it works before this change

The company that starts a payment operation is the payment initiator, the financial institution that intermediates between the customer, the store that is selling, the bank from which the money will leave and the bank to which the payment will go.

In order to carry out the transactions, this payment initiating company depends on contracts between the parties involved in the transaction — from the store that is selling the product to the bank from which the payment is being made, through the card companies that are used by the customer.

If the customer wants to pay for the purchase using the balance of a bank that is not in this contractual arrangement, the person cannot use that money. This limits consumers’ choice and freedom of choice.

How will it be now with the 3rd phase of open banking

Now, the payment initiating company that serves the e-commerce store that is going to receive the payment will be able to connect all the accounts of the customer who is buying even if the financial institution or card they want to use is not cataloged in the store that sells the product.

For this, the payment initiating company will, through open banking, start the transaction, connecting different financial institutions in the same business environment.

The customer chooses which account or card he wants to take the money from to make the payment. The payment initiating company contacts the bank from which the money is going to leave. The bank checks with the customer whether the order is authorized. And payment is made.

This will all be done in a matter of seconds, says the Central Bank.

Pix is ​​the new

This third phase of open banking, which involves means of payment, will come into operation in stages, including one means of payment at a time. And it will start with Pix. See dates below.

10/29/21 – Payment with PIX

02/15/22 – Payments with TED and transfer between accounts at the same institution

06/30/22 – Payment of slips

09/30/22 – Payments with direct debit

How will it work with Pix

As of this third phase of open banking, people will be able to pay for a purchase on the internet, via Pix, without having to access the bank’s application.

When the consumer chooses Pix to make a payment, he will only inform his identification key (CPF or email address, for example). The payment institution that is intermediating the business for the store that will receive the money calls the bank on the customer’s account to carry out the debit.

But, before this procedure, the customer’s bank will issue a communication with all the details of the purchase to the account holder, via message – just as today the person is informed that he made or received a Pix.

The consumer must then authorize the requested debit from his checking account.

In an online purchase, this will all be done without the customer having to enter the application of the bank in which he has an account to make the Pix. With open banking, every transaction will be made within the website of the store where the person is shopping.

3rd phase of Open Banking had been postponed

This third phase of open banking was supposed to go into effect on August 30th, but was postponed by the Central Bank to meet the request of open banking participants who wanted more time to adjust technical issues and to carry out more tests.

4th phase on December 15th for investments, insurance and foreign exchange

The fourth and final phase of open banking takes effect from December 15, with the sharing of information on investment, pension, insurance, foreign exchange products, among others, offered and distributed in the market

Customers – whenever they want and authorize – will be able to share information on foreign exchange transactions, investments, insurance, open supplementary pensions and salary accounts, as well as access information on the characteristics of products and services of this nature available for contracting in the market.

The Central Bank’s expectation is that the exchange of customer information carried out in an authorized and standardized manner will increase competition in the financial system and reduce costs for customers.

Credit proposals only in 2022

The news regarding the submission of a credit proposal will only start to take effect from March 30 of next year, according to the Central Bank’s program.

From that date onwards, customers will be able to request credit proposals, such as loans and financing in digital environments. The request can be made to several institutions (banks, finance, cooperatives) at the same time. It will be easier to compare rates, terms and other conditions.