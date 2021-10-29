Plane hits vulture in flight and bird gets stuck in jet’s nose

An aerial collision between a bird and an Airbus A350 jet ended up calling attention to the marks left by the crash. The photo was posted on Twitter by user @DCarrionF (see below, wait to load).





The incident known as bird-strike, which is when a bird hits the plane in motion, happened to an Airbus A350-900 from the Spanish airline Iberia, with registration EC-NDR, as it arrived after completing flight IB-6586, from Bogotá to Madrid. The jet hit the bird during the approach phase to the Spanish capital.

In most of these cases, the bird hits the plane and bounces, being thrown away and certainly killed due to the force of the impact, but in this case the animal got stuck in the nose of the aircraft, the crack caused by the impact and the vulture.

The aircraft was filmed arriving at the boarding gate with the animal stuck in its nose, also giving the dimension of the size of the vulture.

A minute of silence for the bird. Collision with a bird is more common than you think. Video is not mine, received by whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/YfXhghPmyZ — Lito Sousa (@avioesemusicas) October 28, 2021



