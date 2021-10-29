‘Player who decides whether to stay’

Defender João Victor was chosen to give a press conference this Friday afternoon, but, in addition to himself and the Corinthians team, he saw a topic taking up the conversation with journalists: the contractual situation of attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira. The partner has a contract until March 2022 and could already sign a pre-link with another club.

For João, even though the negotiations are guided by the businessmen, if the GP really wanted to stay at Corinthians, he would stay. The player has been the target of foreign clubs and, almost a month after director Roberto de Andrade spoke of “a deal underway”, nothing signed.

“The manager is there to be our partner, he is there to help us, but the final word belongs to the player. Who plays is the player. So whether he really wants to stay or not is the player who decides“, said the defender.

João himself is an example of an athlete coming out of the youth categories who gained value this year and needed to renegotiate the contract, in his case without major problems. Not so close to Gabriel Pereira, he says he doesn’t have much to talk about.

“We don’t talk much about the GP’s permanence or his departure. He’s been talking, I think, with his manager, with his agency. I hope he stays, he’s a great player who’s been helping us a lot, but then it’s no longer my decision, it’s his with his agents. I hope this situation will be defined soon,” he said.

The obstacle in the negotiation currently involves a settlement of values ​​between the board and the athlete’s representatives, another point raised by João. With good humor, he said that he had no problem in renewing it when it was his turn.

“It’s something that we players are not aware of, because the directors and their agents are deciding this. Regarding salary, we don’t worry, I’m earning very well. I think he will. win what he deserves if he stays with Corinthians, I’m sure if he wins more or less than me, that’s the direction he’ll define. I’m very happy with my salary currently (laughs),” he concluded.

