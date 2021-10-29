PlayStation Announces Games for PS Plus November 2021

You can prepare the game!

Sony announced today (28) the games that will be made available to PS Plus subscribers in November. This month’s highlights go to Knockout City and First Class Trouble. But the news does not stop there. In celebration of PS VR’s fifth anniversary, three PS VR games will be made available, including the persistence and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

Knockout City, First Class Trouble and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning are available to be added to the library until December 6th. PS VR games the persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition and Until You Fall will be available until January 3rd.

Check out the full list of games below:

Knockout City (PS5 and PS4)

In Knockout City you’ll compete in epic dodgeball battles, with the game bringing a much more intense version of the classic game. Work with your team to eliminate opponents, capturing special balls and using all your talent to win this dispute.

First Class Trouble (PS5 and PS4)

Aboard a luxury cruise, in First Class Trouble you’ll need to unmask which of your companions is a murderous Artificial Intelligence. But who is lying? It’s up to you and your friends to find the imposters before it’s too late. In this game, in addition to completing the small missions to stay alive, teamwork is the only way to win.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)

A Writer Partnership RA Salvatore like Todd McFarlane (Spawn) and Ken Rolston, he arrives Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, a remastered game with amazing visuals, bringing an epic combat RPG. On your adventure, you’ll unlock the secrets of Amalur, wander through gigantic and vibrant cities, and explore the dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Will you be able to save a destroyed world and conquer immortality? Just playing to find out!

The Persistence (PS VR)

In the persistence you’ll need to survive aboard a space colony in the year 2521, but that won’t be an easy task. The crew has been turned into terrifying and bloodthirsty freaks and the ship is faulty and trapped in the gravity of a black hole. Now it’s up to you, a clone of a security officer, to try to repair the ship’s systems and literally persist in this hostile environment, fighting with everything you can to stay alive.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition (PS VR)

In The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, you’ll face the horrors of the undead (and the living) in an electrifying and frightening adventure. Escape from monsters, search the ruins of New Orleans and try to survive while unraveling the mystery of the city. To help you on this journey, you can find desperate factions and survivors who can either be allies or enemies. Here all choices have consequences, so what kind of survivor will you be?

Until You Fall (PS VR)

With Until You Fall, fantasy and sinthwave mix in a game full of emotion and extravagant fights. Face magical monsters and make them fall to your sword in this roguelite combat game. In order to survive, you’ll have to move your body in time with the soundtrack, attacking and dodging as you progress through this world full of neon and terrifying creatures.

So, which game are you most looking forward to playing?

Remembering that the games for the month of October will be available until November 1st, so there’s still some time to enjoy Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21 and Mortal Kombat X.

