PlayStation launches PlayStation PC label, for PC games

PlayStation has launched a new label called PlayStation PC, which is now responsible for distributing Sony games on computers. Previously, on Steam, players could find the PlayStation Mobile name associated with some of the released games.

According to VideoGamesChronicle, Sony Interactive Entertainment had registered the PlayStation PC brand in April 2021 through the California office. While it’s a simple formality, when you think about it, this rebranding may in fact indicate Sony’s increased interest in releasing more PC games.

The first PlayStation exclusive games to be released on computers were Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. For some reason, even, this quite annoyed a portion of gamers, but it seems that Sony is not too worried about this revolt.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will also be released for PC in 2022. In the same year, in January, God of War will hit computers. Another title, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, is expected to be announced for PC soon, as indicated after a code search on Steam.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Sony Interactive Entertainment head Jim Ryan said that bringing PlayStation’s intellectual property to a wider audience made launching PC-only titles virtually decided. A new era for Sony exclusives is approaching.

After all, why didn’t this move to bring PlayStation-exclusive games to the PC start earlier? Well, according to Jim Ryan, it’s a matter of simply that the studios behind these titles have reached a level where it’s necessary to show the games to more people.

Taking all of this into consideration, even if you don’t have a PS5 or even a PS4, maybe PlayStation titles will all be available on your computer soon. Just wait and be happy.