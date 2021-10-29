PlayStation PC is Sony’s new brand for computer games

Without much fanfare, Sony now owns the “PlayStation PC LLC” brand. The seal is being used to mark the launch of the company’s games for the computer and has even been “caught” by Steam users.

The website VGC discovered that Sony filed the patent on April 13 this year through the company’s headquarters in California (United States). The information is even present on the Corporation Wiki website, a database with the names of North American companies.

PlayStation PC should replace “PlayStation Mobile”, which was the label that accompanies the brand’s games that were released for the computer.

The revelation demonstrates that Sony is even willing to bring more and more of its exclusive games to the PC, as has already happened with Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Death Stranding and God of War coming soon.

The CEO of the company’s entertainment division, Jim Ryan, had already said that the idea was to expose the “games to a wider audience”. After buying Nixxes, a Dutch studio specializing in PC ports, Ryan reinforced the company’s desire.

Despite the discovery of the new seal, Sony has not yet officially spoken and has not released any statement confirming the registration of the patent.