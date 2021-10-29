Pomegranate tea: find out what are the main benefits of this drink for human health

O pomegranate tea, has medicinal properties beneficial to health. It is made from a low-calorie fruit, typical of the Mediterranean. So today, October 28th, the Home & Agro, from the website Tech News, brings the main benefits of this rich tea. But to find out more, just stay until the end and check out everything you need to know.

O pomegranate tea it’s great for strengthening the immune system and helping to fight inflammation. So, you need to know more about this drink in order to consume it.

You will also like to know: Check it out now: 5 homemade mixes to get rid of ants at home

Discover the 7 benefits of pomegranate tea

Preventing cancer – Pomegranate rinds are rich in flavonoids and tannins. Which are antioxidant compounds present in many fruits and vegetables and which help to prevent the emergence of some types of cancer. Prevent Alzheimer’s – A Pomegranate peel has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, which help balance the functions of neurons, improving memory and preventing the onset of Alzheimer’s. Preventing heart disease – This fruit it is rich in compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant actions, which increase the levels of good cholesterol, HDL, in the blood, preventing some heart diseases. Strengthen the immune system – Pomegranate is a fruit rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that also work by inhibiting the growth of bad bacteria and increasing the number of good bacteria in the gut. Lowering Blood Pressure – So the he antioxidants present in pomegranate promote the relaxation of blood vessels, which facilitates blood circulation and helps prevent high blood pressure in those who do not yet have the disease; Maintaining skin health – A Pomegranate is rich in ellagitanins, anthocyanins and catechins, which are antioxidants and are present in the fruit’s seed, peel and juice. That protect the skin against the sun’s ultraviolet rays, preventing skin cancer; Fight The diarrhea – Because it is rich in tannins, which are compounds that increase water absorption and reduce the movement of expelling feces through the intestine.

You will also like to know: Revealed! Discover the myths and truths about lemon water

how to make tea

Just boil 1 cup of water in a pan and add 10 grams of the fruit peel. Then turn off the heat and smother the pan for 10 to 15 minutes. After this period, you must strain and drink the warm tea 2-3 times a day.

super beneficial, the pomegranate tea, it is not? So, don’t wait any longer and start drinking the drink. Thus, further improving your health and that of your entire family.

You will also like to know: The Secrets of Coconut Water They Don’t Want You to Know