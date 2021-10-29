Population must update SUS card to take exams

The State Department of Health (SES) asked users of the Unified Health System (SUS) to update the SUS Card at a health unit in their municipality.

The request was made due to the resumption in the coming days of the Health Caravan Program, which this year will be divided into two modalities: Opera MS and Examina MS.

In this way, to meet the repressed demand that arose during the Covid-19 pandemic period, many users have outdated registration such as telephone number and address.

Soon, the municipalities will contact these patients who are waiting for an exam or surgery, so it is important to have their registration updated.

To carry out the Caravan of Health, the State Department of Health received proposals from 39 hospitals in 34 municipalities in Mato Grosso do Sul to carry out 94 types of surgical procedures and 66 types of medium and high complexity exams.

The program’s objective is to reduce the waiting list for surgeries and tests that were no longer performed during the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

To carry out the Caravan of Health, the government of MS invested R$80 million.

The last health caravan that should have taken place in March 2020 was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which justifies the growth in the waiting list.