Possible embezzlement by Rodrigo Nestor makes room for Benítez to recover a spot at São Paulo | São Paulo

Martín Benítez lives a year of ups and downs in São Paulo. From a star in the conquest of Paulistão to relegated to the background with Crespo, the Argentinian midfielder began the era of Rogério Ceni as a starter and can regain that status in Sunday’s duel against Internacional, at Morumbi, at 18:15, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship .

Starting in the first two matches under the coach’s command, the Argentine midfielder saw Rodrigo Nestor occupy the spot in the weekend’s defeat against Red Bull Bragantino. The youngster from the São Paulo base suffered a sprained ankle and is doubtful for the match at the weekend.

Benítez has 152 minutes on the field of Rogério Ceni’s 270 in charge of São Paulo. In other words, the Argentine played 56% of the time with the new coach, who used him in the final part of the match against Bragantino – the shirt 8 played 20 minutes in Bragança Paulista.

1 of 2 Benítez runs during Thursday’s São Paulo training session — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Benítez runs during Thursday’s São Paulo training session — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

The Argentine midfielder, voted the best player in Paulista, is in the final stretch of his commitment to São Paulo. The loan ends on December 31, and the club opened a dialogue to extend this type of contract for another season.

In the current contract, for Benítez to remain in 2022, São Paulo must pay Independiente a clause of US$ 3 million (about R$ 16 million) for economic rights.

However, the board faces difficulties in gathering the value in the face of the tricolor financial crisis – there are more than R$ 600 million in debt.

The Argentine midfielder worked normally during the week and is at Ceni’s disposal to return to the starting lineup against Colorado. Nestor, on the other hand, who can give the space in the sock, will depend on the evolution in the treatment of the ankle injury.