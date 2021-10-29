Praia de SC is among the 10 places in the world with more selfie deaths; know what it is

In addition to the beach in Santa Catarina, Niagara Falls and Taj Mahal also appear on the list of the most dangerous places in the world

Penha beach, on the northern coast of Santa Catarina, is among the 10 places in the world with the most deaths caused by dangerous selfies. That’s right, selfies. This is shown by a study by the iO Foundation, which specializes in Tropical and Traveler Medicine.

The other most dangerous places, without being sorted by number of cases, are Niagara Falls (on the US-Canada border), Glen Canyon (USA), Charco del Burro (Colombia), Mlango Falls (Kenya ), the Ural Mountains (Russia), the Taj Mahal, the Doodhpathri Valley (both in India), the Nusa Lembongan Island (Indonesia) and the Langkawi Archipelago (Malaysia). The information was released by El País.

The study reveals that between January 2008 and July 2021, at least 379 people died from dangerous selfies worldwide – one every 13 days, on average.

The trend is upward and, after a brief parenthesis due to the pandemic, it resurfaced strongly in the first seven months of the year, when there were 31 fatal accidents – one per week – despite the numerous travel restrictions still in place.

Among the dead, 141 were tourists and 238 were from the local population, which shows that the tendency to take risks is much greater among the former, taking into account that only a small fraction of the world’s population is traveling on a given day. .

The countries that registered the most deaths are India (100 cases), the United States (39) and Russia (33), in a list made up of more than 50 states and in which Brazil, with 17, shares the fifth place. Spain and Australia are tied for sixth, with 15 cases each.

Falls from places such as waterfalls, cliffs and roofs are, by far, the cause that most often ends up turning the much-desired photo into a tragedy, with 216 cases.

Accidents related to means of transport (123), drownings (66), firearms and electrocutions (24 each type) and injuries when photographing wild animals (17) follow.