profit drops 53% with impact of interest on debt

THE Isa Cteep energy transmitter reported this Thursday net income of 188 million reais for the third quarter, a drop of 53.1% compared to the same period in 2020 caused by non-recurring effects and the impact of fees on the debt, while the cash generation made it possible to anticipate earnings of 863 million reais, with payment scheduled for November.

Profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) adjusted by the company controlled by the Colombian group Isa reached 592.6 million reais in the quarter, down 12.7% year-on-year.

The company’s CEO, Rui Chammas, told Reuters that Cteep’s profit considers the effects of the Adjustment Portion (PA) related to the application of the Periodic Tariff Review (RTP) and the remuneration of the financial component of RBSE, non-recurring factors which should continue to influence the company’s results until 2023.

Without these effects and other factors such as the gains related to the “Real Estate” operation and a favorable decision in a lawsuit regarding the compensation for land expropriation in the third quarter of this year, net income would have been 212.4 million reais, annual drop of 48%.

“We had a good result in the quarter, even though we had some adjustments related to RBSE”, he said, noting that the company’s operational performance was considered strong, as well as the investment perspectives.

The executive director of Finance and Investor Relations at Isa Cteep, Carisa Cristal, added that the company’s financial expenses were affected by the increase in the country’s interest rate.

“The interest rate has grown a lot. This does reflect the update of our debt, which, a part of it, is indexed to the IPCA“he stated.

On the other hand, she pointed out that part of Cteep’s earnings are also influenced by the interest rate and, given the trend of gradual increase in the Selic indicated this week by central bank, the executive expects there to be a positive balance for the company.

“There is a natural concern with inflation, there should be an increase in interest rates… but we understand that this is cyclical. We remain focused on the operation”, added Chammas.

Cristal highlighted that even with these effects, the company had a robust cash position that allowed it to make an advance payment of earnings, including dividends and Interest on Equity (JCP). According to the balance sheet, the company’s operating cash generation reached 1.7 billion reais in the first nine months of the year.

“We are deliberating in October 863 million reais to be paid in November, an anticipation of a payment that would only be at the end of the fiscal year.”

As for Capex, 106.3 million reais were made in the third quarter in investments in reinforcements and improvements, an increase of 56.7 million reais compared to the same period in 2020.

The company has authorizations for 258 investment projects ring of 2.3 billion reais that could be executed in the next five years.

Of this amount, 10% has already been realized and the rest will be in the next few years.