Project Wingman surprises Xbox Game Pass for console

Project Wingman landed on Xbox Game Pass for console

On its official Twitter, developer Sector D2 revealed that the Project Wingman has just been released on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Project Wingman was already available on the Xbox Game Pass for PC, and has now landed on Xbox Game Pass for consoles. In the game, you can choose from a more casual game to a simulator, and your objective is to pilot a warfighter during a war on an alternate Earth. Check out what the developer said:

Project Wingman is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Play it now on @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamepassPC today!https://t.co/wnrUG0FubO#ProjectWingman @Xbox — RB-D2 | Project Wingman (@RB_Dev2) October 28, 2021

