Projota wins back fans with a new video after controversy at BBB 21

Today Thursday (28) through your social networks o rapper, project made a publication announcing the debut of his newest project. In short, the rapper released the debut link of his new video named “Volta”, marking the return of rapper your music career. Learn more at daily Prime in the notebook of training.

Namely, José Tiago Sabino Pereira, nationally as project it is a rapper that before the reality show Big Brother Brazil 21 was well known for his 2014 album named “Foco, Força e Fe”; and also in 2016, its DVD “3Fs” was released, which received the certification of gold disc for reaching the feat of 40 thousand copies sold.

However, due to the attitudes of the project in the biggest reality from Brazil, he started to shock his fans, showing himself to be the total opposite of what he was talking about in his songs, being considered dehumanized by many. Thus, he ended up becoming the sixth eliminated from the reality with an incredible 91.89% of the votes, thus having the rejection rate very similar to those of Lumena, Nego Di and Karol Conká.

Projota thanks fans for supporting his new work, marking the premiere of the video “Volta”

So, have you set the reminder for the BACK premiere today?! Run there, activate the reminder and post the screenshot here, I’m keeping an eye on you 👀 It’s close! RETURN at 9 pm. https://t.co/v7YmucpmHP pic.twitter.com/uOzaZMuJKJ — Projota 🎧 (@Projota) October 28, 2021

In conclusion, in posting on your social networks, project released the premiere time of its newest video at 9pm. So fans of rapper were very excited about the return of project.

Thus, many commented that they did not hear anything from the rapper since last season of BBB, however they will support the new project:

“Since the BBB season I’ve never listened to project. Today I’m going to activate the reminder,” said one follower.

So, another follower commented that he supports the project go back to how it was before the BBB:

“I hope you come back in the right way, with truth with what made you grow because that’s what we all liked”, said the follower.

