Proportion of young people dying of stroke in Brazil increases in 2021 – News

The deaths of Brazilians aged between 20 and 59 years from stroke (cerebrovascular accident), popularly known as stroke, have been increasing proportionally in relation to the total number of deaths from this cause since 2019 in Brazil.

Data from the National CRC (National Civil Registry Information Center) consolidated by the R7 show that this age group represented 17.2% of deaths from stroke in 2019, a rate that rose to 18.5% last year and reaches 20% between January and October of this 2021.

The total number of deaths from stroke in Brazil was 101,965 in 2019; 102,812, in 2020; and 84,426, from January to October 27, 2021. The elderly continue to be the most prevalent group.

This Friday (29), World Stroke Day, is a date to raise awareness about the risks of a condition that affects about 15 million people worldwide every year — of this total, 5 million die and another 5 million are permanently disabled , according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

Although it is uncommon in people under 40, stroke can have a devastating effect on a young person’s life, says vascular neurologist Letícia Costa Rebello, a member of the ABN (Brazilian Academy of Neurology).

“The impact of stroke is immeasurable. When a person has a stroke, they don’t have a stroke alone. They have a stroke together with their family, with their closest relatives and, to a greater degree, with society. At the moment, in which we have younger, economically active people who are affected with a stroke, they may not be able to return to work, return with limitations or even family providers become incapacitated.”

An article published last year in the magazine stroke, of the American Heart Association, warns of previous studies showing that risk factors for suffering a stroke that were once more frequent in the elderly are becoming common among young adults.

They are: hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, cardiac arrhythmias, alcohol abuse, drugs and/or some medications.

Stroke is the second leading cause of death in Brazil, second only to heart attacks. These two conditions share the same risk factors, stresses the doctor.

“The young population has been developing high blood pressure and diabetes earlier, lifestyle changes that increase weight, sedentary lifestyle…”, he observes.

Still, age remains a determining risk factor, adds Letícia. “From the sixth decade of life onwards, the incidence of stroke doubles every ten years. It is a pathology that affects the elderly much more.”

Understanding the stroke

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain is blocked by a clot (ischemic stroke) or ruptures (hemorrhagic stroke).

The area of ​​the brain where that event occurred will be without oxygen and nutrients that would otherwise be carried away by the blood.

As a result, cells die, which can lead to temporary or permanent damage.

Ischemic stroke is the most frequent and accounts for about 85% of all cases.

Hemorrhagic stroke is usually more fatal and represents around 15% of the total.

The neurologist emphasizes that the symptoms are the same (see below for what they are) and that any treatment should only be done in a hospital environment after imaging exams.

How to identify

The signs of a stroke start overnight and can be subtle, but they do require attention. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient may present:

• weakness or tingling in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body;

• mental confusion;

• altered speech or understanding;

• change in vision (in one or both eyes);

• altered balance, coordination, dizziness or altered gait;

• sudden, severe headache with no apparent cause.

Every minute makes a difference in stroke treatment. That’s why identifying the symptoms and taking the person as soon as possible to the hospital is crucial, including the extent of the sequelae.