PSG is widely favorite to play against Lille, website points out

Paris Saint-Germain don’t know what it’s like to lose for three games, adding Champions League and Ligue 1. The good moment for the French club means that Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s team are widely considered favorites for the confrontation against Lille, this Friday (28), according to the ‘Betwarrior’.

The ball rolls at 4 pm (GMT) at Parque dos Príncipes. According to the numbers, PSG has a 45% chance of winning, compared to just 23% for Lille. The chances of the game ending in a draw is 32%.

In the previous round of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain even created good opportunities, but failed to break the barrier of Olympique de Marseille and the derby ended in a goalless draw. Even so, the Parisian club continues to lead the competition, with 28 points gained, nine more than Lens, who ranked second.

