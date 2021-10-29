Public Ministry asks Zélia Duncan to clarify criticism of Neymar – 10/29/2021

The Public Prosecutor’s Office manifested itself in the lawsuit filed by Neymar against singer Zélia Duncan and asked that the artist be summoned to clarify the player’s offenses.

Prosecutor Roberto Bacal ordered the subpoena of the “alleged offender” to provide clarification, pursuant to Article 144 of the Penal Code.

The subpoena was published on Wednesday and determined that Zélia Duncan will have 15 days to respond, from the date she is subpoenaed by a court official.

Neymar’s lawyers sent 11 questions to the artist, wanting explanations about a tweet in which she calls the athlete a “disappointment”.

In the request, they asked Zélia Duncan to express herself within 48 hours to present the answers to the questions raised in the process.

To UOL Splash, the artist considered the lawsuit filed by Neymar as disproportionate.

“There is no reason for this [processo] Go forward. It’s funny to know that Neymar did this. I think it’s very disproportionate for a guy who has so much to do, but something hurt about him. We are in difficult internet times. I’ll find out,” said the artist.

Neymar, in turn, did not comment on Zélia’s statements.

On September 10, the singer tweeted a personal opinion about the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team.

“I’m not a football player, but Neymar seems to me so far a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen. Do you want respect? Give yourself to him and show his services. Oh, and pay your taxes!”, wrote the artist on the social network.

The comment was made the day after Brazil’s victory over Peru, 2-0, when Neymar scored one of the goals and was one of the best on the field.

At the time, the athlete lifted his shirt to show that he is physically fit, as he had been criticized for allegedly being overweight.