Pulled by Europe, Covid numbers increase for the first time in 2 months

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned this Thursday (28) to the fact that the number of cases and deaths caused by Covid-19 is now increasing worldwide for the first time in two months . The worsening in the picture is driven by the situation in Europe, which overlaps with setbacks in the numbers of other regions. “This is yet another reminder that the pandemic is far from over,” he said at a news conference.

Ghebreyesus argued that the pandemic persists “largely because of unequal access to tools” to fight the virus. According to him, tests were applied in rich countries 80 times more than in low-income countries and vaccines, 30 times more in the same comparison. “If the 6.8 billion doses of vaccines administered globally so far had been distributed equally, we would have already reached the goal of vaccinating 40% of the population in each country.”

In this framework, the director of WHO warned that the world remains vulnerable to the emergence of new variants of the virus. Ghebreyesus highlighted the WHO Instrument Accelerator initiative against covid-19 (“ACT Accelerator”). With this instrument, WHO and partners have already delivered 425 million doses of vaccines to 144 countries through the Covax initiative.

Ghebreyesus said, however, that the initiative is not able to fulfill its full potential, due to lack of funding. On the eve of this weekend’s G-20 summit in Rome, he pointed out that the group’s countries have the means to make decisions that could be crucial to ending the pandemic. WHO today requested $23.4 billion to meet its targets on this front, emphasizing that the amount is very modest compared to the global economic cost of the pandemic.

According to the authority, the delta variant is very transmissible and shows that only vaccines cannot control the global health crisis. Ghebreyesus defended the importance of using “all instruments – vaccines, tests, treatments, personal protective equipment and public health measures” to contain the situation.