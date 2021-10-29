Quantum supremacy supposedly achieved by two teams from China

Two specialized teams claim to have achieved quantum supremacy in China, according to two new papers published in the scientific journal Physical Review Letters. These are the second and third advances in quantum computing by the giant Asian nation, which, in July 2021, claimed to have created the world’s fastest quantum computer.

Quantum computing is, in terms of computing, an evolution of conventional computing, capable of processing volumes and performing calculations that are either impossible or excessively time-consuming by current methods.

Over the past few years, many people have claimed to have reached high quantum capacity, although many unbelievers doubt it: Google and IBM, for example, have professed their advances in the field in the past, but there are those who doubt the choice of smart algorithm and technology for such made.

A quantum computer is capable of performing incredibly complex tasks in short periods of time, allowing it to be used for a number of problems that normal computing cannot solve (Image: Bartlomiej K. Wroblewski/Shutterstock)

In the case of the two new Chinese studies, the research teams say there is no possibility of doubt: both teams aimed to build a computer capable of processing the calculation of performance probabilities of quantum circuits. In small numbers, this is possible to be done by normal computers, but as these numbers increase, the task gets more and more complicated, until it becomes unfeasible.

The two teams were led by physics researcher Jian-Wei Pan, a world-renowned figure in quantum science. The teams under his command worked on their findings within the structure of the China University of Science and Technology, within the Hefei National Laboratory.

In the first method, scientists used a method called “Gaussian boson sampling” to analyze the required performance calculations of a 144-mode interferometer. In this scenario, they anticipated ten high probabilities to the forty-third power (1043). The computer system developed by the team was supposedly able to calculate samples at a speed much faster than that of a supercomputer – specifically, a speed of 10²³, which, they claim, proves quantum supremacy.

“Interferometry”, it is worth mentioning, is the science that superimposes two or more waves, which ends up creating a third used to analyze the differences between the first two.

The second method was a little more traditional, involving the construction of a computer based on superconducting technology capable of calculations using up to 66 qubits (quantum information unit). Only 56 of them were used in this experiment, however, supposedly achieving a calculation speed of the requested probabilities up to a thousand times faster than that of a supercomputer. This, also according to the teams, proves quantum supremacy.

But what is this “quantum supremacy” that China talks about?

In October 2019, Google, through a scientific article published in the magazine nature, claimed that his quantum computer (nicknamed “Sycamore”) took just 200 seconds (just over three and a half minutes) to solve a particularly difficult mathematical calculation.

Comparatively, the article stated that the supercomputer Summit, from IBM (which is about the size of two basketball courts) would take about 10,000 years to solve the same problem. IBM rebutted the article saying that the Summit would take longer, but it was more like two and a half days.

This is the front of a part of the Summit, IBM’s supercomputer and, in theory, the fastest in the world today: machine is the size of two basketball courts (Image: IBM/Publishing)

Traditional computing – through which we know notebooks, desktops, smartphones and other products – works based on common physics, using parameters such as the Laws of Motion according to Isaac Newton. Quantum mechanics is a science that deals with the behavior of matter and light at atomic and subatomic levels. Basically, they describe the molecular properties of atoms in their most basic components — electrons, protons, neutrons, and less overtly treated particles like quarks and gluons.

Roughly speaking: today, we still rely on supercomputers (imagine your home computer, magnified thousands of times in every aspect: thousands of times more processing, thousands of times more memory and so on…) to work on solutions for various problems and create various technologies.

We’ve quoted IBM above so let’s follow with a scenario that they exposed themselves: imagine you have 10 very boring guests for a dinner and only one combination of seating and table setup will be accepted, amongst all the other combination possibilities and arrangements. How would you find the solution?

Spoiler: You’re going to need time, because we’re talking about over 3.6 million possibilities – for you to find one.

Sycamore, Google’s quantum computer: company claims it is able to solve in minutes mathematical operations that would take years in the traditional method (Image: Rocco Ceselin/Google)

This is more or less the relationship between traditional computing and quantum computing: the calculation is not impossible for the resources we have in our hands today, but the time needed to do it today is too great – and depending on the urgency and nature of the problem, we may not have this availability.

Because of this, quantum computing is often associated with major-scale problems such as world hunger, advanced disease research and its cures/vaccines, global warming. Would supercomputers handle these calculations? Probably yes. But would they do it in a timely manner? Certainly not.

And why is quantum computing not widely used? Simple: because it is still in the research phase.

We have several technological hurdles to overcome, from technological limits like processing and memory resources to more earthy effects like the space needed for such a structure and the temperature generated by this work: Google’s Sycamore, which we mentioned above – it operates at -273º C. On the Kelvin scale – commonly used by physicists – this is almost the so-called “absolute zero”, where in theory there is no longer any heat to be removed from an object.

At the present time, quantum technology is still unstable, and most efforts that talk about “supremacy” are about not only creating computers capable of working with it, but also keeping it at a level of stability that allows its calculations run without danger of falling.

That is, we still have a few years before we see really practical applications of quantum computing. But if the quantum supremacy mentioned in the China studies is any clue, we’re getting there.

