Rafa Kalimann Updates Basic Black for New York Gala Dinner – Vogue

+



Rafa Kalimann for BrazilFoundation (Photo: Publicity)

Straight from New York for BrazilFoundation’s annual dinner, Rafa Kalimann proved that the black look doesn’t always have to be basic. With a lot of borogodó, the digital influencer and presenter bet on a strapless outfit with a textured print of animal print. Wearing long gloves, which double as a sleeve, Rafa threw himself into the wet hair, putting all the hair back and leaving the lap exposed.

know more

“This is my first BrazilFoundation. It’s a very important event and I’m honored to be a part of it today. For those who don’t know, the organization aims to raise funds to transform the lives of other people and, this year, in particular, The goal is to reduce the impact caused by the pandemic in our country,” Rafa told Vogue.

Rafa Kalimann (Photo: Disclosure)

After a year and a half of the pandemic, how does it feel to resume face-to-face activities and participate in a philanthropic event as important as BrazilFoundation?

Now that much of the world’s population is vaccinated and with all safety protocols still in place, we can very cautiously live a life as we used to. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, so you need to be aware that care is still essential. I have always been a great supporter of social projects and the Brazil Foundation is inspiring, able to mobilize the necessary resources to transform a society. I feel very honored to participate in this movement!

How did you prepare for the night?

I just arrived in New York and am completely blown away by the city. Here we breathe art, culture, entertainment and knowledge. I confess that my day was full today, as I need to reconcile my studies and explore every corner of the city. But I dedicated a good part of the day to production. You’ll love!

Tell a little about the look you chose for the event (brand, inspiration, reason for choosing…)?

I chose a look by Australian designer Alex Perry, a brand that I love and always wanted to wear, and I chose this occasion to wear a piece of his for the first time. It’s a classic black with gloves, I’m loving it!

How is your relationship with philanthropy in your life? Tell us a little more about the social causes you defend?

I have been an ambassador for 8 years of the NGO Mission Africa, which aims to promote social justice, health and education in African countries. The project seeks to transform the reality of people living in extreme poverty and precarious conditions. I am very proud to be a part of this.

I am driven to create opportunities for those who are in less favored conditions and I always seek to fight for equity.

Rafa Kalimann (Photo: Disclosure)

With the central theme “Fighting Hunger in Brazil”, since March 2020, more than R$18M has been collected in humanitarian aid, impacting 85 organizations and more than 540,000 people in vulnerable situations in the country. Under the command of ballerina Ingrid Silva and actor Marco Pigossi, the masters of ceremonies of the time, the night will also feature a show by Claudia Leitte.

know more