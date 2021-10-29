Raissa Barbosa attacks fiance in leaked video

The digital influencer Wellington, Raissa Barbosa’s fiance, exhibited at dawn this Thursday (28), through a live on his social networks, alleged aggressions by the former participant of A Fazenda 12. In the images that were released by journalist Paullo Rossi and soon went viral on the internet overnight, the former porn actor appears showing a wound on his lip and declares: “Look, do I need? Do I need you to do this to me? Do I need you to draw blood from me? I’ve never assaulted you, I don’t have a record of assaulting anyone, you do!”.

The video is cut shortly afterwards and the digital influencer ends the live on his Instagram profile. In the images leaked on social networks, it is possible to see that the model Raissa Barbosa appears looking at the boy while he is making the recording allegedly injured, the ex-girl doesn’t comment. On social networks, internet users reflect the images:

“Where’s the video of her “assaulting” him? Because at no point in this short video passes her hitting him, and the punch must have been on the cell phone, for him to stop recording, that’s why the phone fell off! I WILL DEFEND RISSA YES! they can get hurt and if it were the other way around I would defend even more!”, defended a fan of Raissa Barbosa on her Twitter profile.

“He’s being beaten, it’s not much. After you exposed her the other time calling her aggressor, why did you decide to go back to her? Abusing so much of the girl who undergoes psychological treatment. This man is worthless”, opined another. “There’s a disorder” so they’re hospitalized and not attacking people out there. If it was a man with a disorder, you wouldn’t care, you’d even want the death penalty, I know”, wrote another by the same social network.

Wellington, Raissa Barbosa’s fiance, is a former adult film actor. The young man, who until recently used the stage name of Victor Ferraz, said in a recent interview that he decided to abandon his career as a porn actor when he asked Raissa Barbosa for an engagement, during a trip to Dubai: “We got back together about a month ago and, yes, I stopped 100% with pornography and now I’ve decided that I want to make a new life. ‘Victor Ferraz’ has retired. Anyway, I thank all my audience, the affection and respect they had for me throughout this time”, he said in an interview with “Gay Blog”.

Codenamed Victor Ferraz, Wellington used to act in adult films aimed at gay audiences. Even though he has acted with other men, the former porn actor revealed that he considered himself neither bisexual nor gay and only participated in filming with other men, as it was more profitable than heterosexual adult videos. In the same interview, he made a point of stressing that the decision to leave his career came from him:

“The decision to stop everything was uniquely and exclusively mine. Not only because it’s going to be better for my marriage, but also because I believe it’s done for me”, considered. Wellington also made a point of emphasizing that he does not regret having made adult films and that he managed to save good money with the fee received in the productions: “Yes, just think in the future that this is possible. And I don’t regret anything”.

