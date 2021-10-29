Rare “penis plant” blooms for the first time in over 20 years

In a Dutch garden a rare plant blooms with a tall, phallic shape. Known as the “penis plant”, it is only the third time the species has bloomed in Europe since 1997, according to the botanical garden at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.

The plant is six years old – whose scientific name is Amorphophallus decus-silvae – and was cultivated by volunteer Rudmer Postma, according to a statement released by the institution to the press.

The garden team first noticed the flower bud in mid-September, and in just over a month it had grown from about half a meter high to six feet, with a narrow stem.

“Few botanical gardens have Amorphophallus decus-silvae in their collection, making flowering of the plant particularly rare,” the statement noted.

Native to Indonesia, rich in rainforests, the “penis plant” requires a very hot and humid environment and is therefore difficult to grow in Europe. But its terrible, pungent odor – similar to rotting meat – helps gardeners predict when the plant will bloom, which occurs in two stages: the female and male flowering phases.

During the female flowering stage, the white, phallic-shaped part of the flower called the spadix heats up and emits the stench.

“It didn’t smell too bad yet, but (the odor) was more intense in the afternoon,” said garden volunteer and yoga teacher Roos Kocken in a video posted on social media last Friday (22).

Pollinators, including flies, are attracted to this scent, so they migrate to the plant and are covered by the pollen produced during its male flowering stage. As there is no other plant of this species in the garden, officials are collecting the pollen to use later or send it to other botanical spaces, the university said.

For larger Amorphophallus plants, having many years between blooms is not uncommon, said Susan Pell, deputy executive director of the US Botanical Gardens. The flowers of the “penis plant” emerge from their underground structures called corms, which are like the underground part of tree trunks, she explained.

“This flowering is using all the energy that was stored in the corm. So, in order to bloom again, this corm has to produce a series of leaves again…probably three to 12 years to get enough energy to sustain a new flower,” added Pell.

The plant’s close relatives include Amorphophallus gigas and Amorphophallus titanum, or the dead plant, the latter well-known for its own stench during the flowering period. The corpse flower is displayed in popular gardens, including the United States Botanical Gardens and the San Diego Botanical Gardens.

