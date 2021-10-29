Rare ‘penis plant’ of almost 2 meters blooms for the 1st time in 25 years

A botanical garden in the city of Leiden, the Netherlands, was the scene of an extraordinary event: the birth of a “penis plant” in Europe for the first time in almost 25 years.

With a smell reminiscent of rotten meat, to attract insects, the “penis plant” has a 1.98 meter trunk and gained a “flowering” of 48.7 centimeters in the last week, after six years of waiting, since the variation , a native of the jungles of Indonesia, was taken to the Dutch garden in 2015.

Specialists in the field believe that this is the third record of the plant, which has the scientific name Amorphophallus decus-silvae, on European soil. His “appearances” are even more rare because the The species demands a very warm environment but with moderate humidity, a difficult combination to achieve in nature, explains the Leiden Botanical Garden website.

The phallic-shaped plant, which earned its unusual popular name, has already withered. The expectation now is that it will bloom again in a decade.

“During the female flowering of the plant, the spadix — the white, phallic-shaped part of the flowering — heats up and emits a pungent odor associated with rotten meat,” reported the botanical garden. “Flies and other pollinating insects like this odor and flock to the plant. They then take the pollen and transport it to others Amorphophallus decus-silvae“.

Also according to the text, the vegetable spends years collecting energy, producing only leaves and storing the “food” in its tubers. “And hundreds of visitors took advantage of the rare flowering of the species to visit it,” said the greenhouse director, Rogier van Vugt told Dutch, in an interview with the Dutch channel Omroep West.

At first, the man also opined that the plant doesn’t really resemble a penis, even though he quickly changed his mind. “The term amorphophallus, it actually means ‘formless penis,'” explained van Vugt. “But using a little imagination you can actually see a penis,” he concluded.