Rayssa Leal tries second win at World Skate Street | skateboard

Those who were already missing SLS need not worry anymore. The World Skate Street League goes into its second stage this Friday on Saturday in Lake Havasu, Arizona. There will be 11 Brazilians, including Olympic athletes Letícia Bufoni, Rayssa Leal, Pâmela Rosa and Kelvin Hoefler.

The penultimate stage takes place Friday (29th) and Saturday (30th) in Lake Havasu, Arizona. SporTV broadcasts the women’s and men’s semifinals live this Friday, at 2 pm (SporTV 2) and at 5:30 pm (SporTV 3), respectively. ge follows everything in real time.

The format of the competition is the same as the previous stage, which took place in Utah. In qualifying, competitors will do two laps of 45 seconds and four maneuvers. The result is the sum of the top three notes. The top eight compete for the final.

In the big decision each skater does one lap and four tricks adding the three best notes. After this sequence there is a cut and the four best placed go for two more maneuvers to decide the podium.

1 of 2 Lake Havasu lane where the SLS will take place — Photo: SLS Lake Havasu track where the SLS will take place — Photo: SLS

Brazil will have 10 representatives at the Lake Havasu stage, five women and six men. In the female, Letícia Bufoni, Pâmela Rosa and Rayssa Leal, who have already competed in the first stage, join the Gabi Mazetto, who will make her return to the slopes after becoming a mother.

Marina Gabriela, who placed 11th at Salt Lake, returns to the second stage once again as a guest.

Leticia Bufoni makes 3.5 in the second maneuver

Among men, Kelvin Hoefler,Felipe Gustavo, Luan Oliveira, Tiago Lemos and Lucas Rabelo represent Brazil. Filipe Mota, only 15 years old, also returns to the stage as a guest of SLS.

Rayssa Leal made history on the Salt Lake stage by sending a kickflip rockslide from the front. Skate Fairy got the title. The rest of the podium was formed by Funa Nakayama and Roosm Zwetsloot. As this was the only step so far, Rayssa leads the SLS ranking. Pamela Rosa is in fourth place and Letícia Bufoni is in tenth place.

IT IS CHAMPION!!! Rayssa Leal makes 8.5 in the last maneuver of the race and wins the Salt Lake City stage of the World Skate Street World Championship

On the male side, the Portuguese Gustavo Ribeiro won the stage. In second place was the American Nyjah Huston and in third The best placed Brazilians are Kelvin Hoefler and Felipe Gustavo in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Gustavo Ribeiro scores 9.4 in the final and is champion of the Utah stage of the SLS

The Japanese, currently 3rd best in the world, Aori Nishimura still doesn’t compete because of a sprained ankle. Marielyn Didal, the Filipina who won the Brazilians at the Olympics, is also not present in Lake Havasu. She is recovering from a hip injury.

Among men, the Olympic champion Yuto Horigome will not participate and neither will the 4th place in the Tokyo games, the French Aurelian Giraud.

See all participants: