Real estate credit with a new Selic high: is it still an advantage to finance a property? | Credit

With the decision of raise to 7.75% the base interest rate (Selic) , announced by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank this Wednesday (27), there are investors evaluating what decisions to make regarding investments . others turn to do the math on taking out mortgages . Despite the heightened pressure on personal finance, industry experts say the window of opportunity to acquire a financed property remains and it is still advantageous to go shopping in 2021, as from next year the supply of credit may become more restricted.

The reference rate of interest in Brazil, used as a basis for fixed income investments and credit operations such as real estate financing, has been rising since March. gone from 2% to the current 7.75%, with the warning that it should go to 9.25% in December.

Although the Selic high has the potential to affect the appetite for financed real estate purchases, the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc) considers that the decision of the Central Bank committee was important, given the need to control the inflationary process.

“With this measure, it will be possible to stabilize future long-term interest rates, an essential condition for the country’s economic growth, for the sector and for the generation of jobs,” stated the entity in a note.

The cycle of increases is already being transferred to mortgage rates since July. Even so, property prices have remained attractive to the point of taking the consumer to face the higher Selic, according to the sources heard by the Value Invests.

Since the rate hikes began, the volume traded in credit lines by Simulation platform BetterRate was over R$40 million. Double the volume compared to the same last year (March to October). already the Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip) signals that, from January to September, the total amount of financing was R$ 154.7 billion — an increase of 96.3% compared to the same period last year.

O “problem” of the current scenario for investors is in the fixed amount for the first installment of discharge of the purchase contract. In an average contract, for every 1% increase in interest rates on financing, for example, the impact on the first monthly installment is approximately BRL 240, requiring approximately BRL 800 more in proven income.

“Demand remains high. What increases, in this case, is the input, because in some cases the income does not include the financing amount, but the client has the option of using FGTS to complement it”, he comments Priscilla Basso, mortgage loan coordinator at MelhorTaxa.

With the Central Bank adopting measures that signal to the market the need to save on account of the deteriorating risk scenario, especially in relation to fiscal policy, investors have been doing their homework to get a new home.

The platform informs that there is an increase in searches and simulations to feel how the market is, and to make your decisions. In September alone, there were 150 thousand new users. And whoever researches is buying. “We have a record volume of customer conversions this year, proving that the digital channel is growing stronger for contracting real estate credit”, adds Priscilla.

Despite the high Selic benefit from spot negotiations, the financing option can be interesting for those who are able to allocate capital in other income channels, such as inflation-linked bonds that stand out as the best opportunity among fixed income options.

For those who already have contracts in progress, the loan portability application (for a bank that charges less interest) should be analyzed especially in cases where the assumed rates are around 12% per year.

the possibility of increase in default, an important factor that can influence credit, should not be confirmed, in the analysis of Fernanda Mansano, Chief Economist at TC Investment Platform . “We see the job market recovering, I don’t believe that this will be a very big risk at this moment”, he says.

And while many still see the scenario as favorable, there is a warning that it may not last forever. With banks readjusting the inflation and growth projection for 2022, real estate credit is expected to be more restricted.

If the Selic rises to 10%, which should happen in early 2002, the TR (reference rate) will become positive and will start to impact the financing portion. These factors need to be taken into account.

to the president of CrediHome, digital mortgage platform, Bruno Range, those people who have financial conditions at the present time, for an entry into the property should not waste time. “The tip is to ensure the acquisition as soon as possible to avoid possible surprises that could impact the Selic and credit approvals at banks”, he concludes.

Lower interest for low income

Families with gross monthly income of up to R$7,000 and who seek real estate financing with FGTS resources already find new conditions within the Caixa’s Casa Verde e Amarela Program. The market was informed this Thursday (28) about the reduction of interest rates (even with higher Selic).

The new indexes are distributed in two ways:

Gross monthly household income of up to R$ 2 thousand (Programme 2 of the program): 4.75% per year in the North and Northeast regions, and 5% per year in other regions of the country, which represents a reduction of 0.25 percentage point

4.75% per year in the North and Northeast regions, and 5% per year in other regions of the country, which represents a reduction of 0.25 percentage point Gross monthly income from BRL 4,000 to BRL 7,000: 7.66% per year. The new interest rate will be 0.50 percentage point lower than the current rate.