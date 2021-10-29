Record’s dwarf broadcaster buys NBB games despised by Band· TV News

A small broadcaster that is part of Grupo Record, Rede Família bought the broadcasting rights of the NBB (Novo Basquete Brasil) for the 2021/2022 season. In all, 20 games will be shown from this Thursday (28) , with a fixed place in the prime time grid.

The opening game will be between Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket and Rio Claro, with the broadcast opening at 19:40. Games between Corinthians, Flamengo, São Paulo and other major basketball teams in Brazil will be broadcast exclusively on open TV. TV Cultura bought another package and already shows NBB matches on Saturday afternoons.

With this, the championship will be broadcast on two open TVs. Rede Família is headquartered in Limeira, in the interior of São Paulo, and is located in a large part of this region, in cities such as Sorocaba (SP) and Rio Claro (SP).

Record’s broadcasting station also reaches capitals in the North and Northeast, such as Aracaju (SE), Maceió (AL) and Belém (PA), in open signal, in addition to being in satellite dishes, which reach 22 million homes throughout Brazil. Its audience is small, but TV usually reprises Record attractions, such as soap operas and journalism reports.

NBB left the band in 2020

Rede Família bets on games that Band gave up in 2020. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the station terminated a contract valid until 2022 with the LNB (National Basketball League), which organizes the NBB. Recently, the Court ordered Band to pay just over R$ 1 million in damages.

The 2021/2022 season of the NBB has already started. In addition to Cultura and Rede Família, they already broadcast the competition ESPN Brasil, Star+, Facebook and YouTube. The current season only ends in February of next year. DAZN, which had a contract until 2022, decided to drop the competition this year as well.