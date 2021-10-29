Red Bull Bragantino overtakes Sport 3-0 and enters the G4 of Brasileirão – 10/28/2021

Red Bull Bragantino won Sport 3-0, took third place in the Brasileirão table and removed Flamengo from the select group of G4, tonight (28), at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in São Paulo, in a match advance valid for the 34th round. The goals of the match were scored by Ytalo, at 2 minutes of the first half, Chico, from Sport, who scored against 4 of the second stage after a hit in the small area, and by Cuello, at 41.

With the result, Massa Bruta provisionally takes the 3rd place, with 49 points added. Sport, on the other hand, continues with 27 points added and in the relegation zone, in 18th position. In the next game, valid for the 29th round, Red Bull Bragantino will face Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, on Monday (1st), at 20:00. Sport receives Atlético-GO, one day before, at Arena Pernambuco, at 20:30.

It went well: opportunist Ytalo

Top scorer of the Red Bull Bragantino team in Brasileirão, with 10 goals scored, forward Ytalo once again knew how to take advantage of the flaws caused by a poorly positioned defense. The goal that opened the team’s scoreboard came out of him after a failure in the marking of Rafael Thyere, from Sport, who only managed to get the ball out after the round had already passed the goalpost line.

It was bad: Thyere falters once again

Ytalo, from Bragantino, was only able to free himself to head into Mailson’s goal after Rafael Thyere failed to see the rival attacker’s approach from his rear. The defender only managed to realize the proximity when it was too late. There was still an attempt to try to get close, but he couldn’t and the team from São Paulo opened the scoring and made the team add its tenth goal conceded by the high.

Red Bull Bragantino takes advantage of opening minutes

Bragantino managed to come out ahead with just over 2 minutes of play in a characteristic play of the team, which is the aerial ball and which is also one of the flaws in Sport’s defense. Despite coming out ahead, the team lost intensity after the goal and the team’s game was practically truncated for the most part, regaining breath once again after the referee’s whistle. In the second stage, at the 4th minute, Massa Bruta managed to expand the score with an own goal scored by Chico and came back to close in their defense to ensure the score. On minute 41, Cuello scored the third of the match.

Sport’s defense falters once again

The team from Recife barely managed to kick on goal during the game and valued the attempts to counterattack most of the time. The only real danger kick in the first stage, for example, came out in the 8th minute. Sometimes he even tried to slug the opponent’s ball outs, but without success. Even with the goal conceded early on, the team only managed to react in the final minutes of the first stage, taking a shower of cold water on the way back to the second half, when they suffered the second, in an own goal caused once more by a failure on defense. Leão da Ilha, seeing Bragantino retreating to hold the score, tried to press and score at least the goal of honor, but failed because of the attack that was not in its best night.

Sport’s own goal

Red Bull Bragantino’s second goal against Sport was somewhat unusual. After the corner kick, Fabrício Bruno and Léo Ortiz kicked over the opposing defense. On the other hand, the ball was at the feet of midfielder Luciano Juba, who tried to move away, but kicked at defender Chico. The deviation was fatal for goalkeeper Maílson, who still tried to prevent the goal, but couldn’t.

Chronology

Bragantino opened the scoring just 2 minutes into the first half with a header from Ytalo. Sport tried to respond to 8 with Gustavo Oliveira, but without success. The game remained truncated until in the final minutes of the first stage Leão da Ilha began to pressure Massa Bruta, but lost momentum early in the second half, when the defense messed up again and Red Bull Bragantino expanded thanks to an own goal. In the final minutes, at 41, Cuello expanded to the São Paulo team and sealed the defeat of Leão.

shopper in aerial plays

As if the difficulty in defending and creating the Sport’s attack was not enough, Leão suffered its 10th goal in the tournament. Before Red Bull Bragantino, the last club to score with a header against Sport was in the defeat to Palmeiras. Verdão’s two goals emerged that way

DATASHEET:

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 3 x 0 SPORT

Reason: 34th round of the Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date and time: 10/28/2021 (Thursday), at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinhae

Yellow cards: Ronaldo Henrique (Sport), Sander (Sport), Gustavo Oliveira (Sport), Ewerthon (Sport), Mikael (Sport), Hernanes (SPO), Artur (BGT) and Edimar (BGT).

Goals: Ytalo (RBT), at 2 in the first half, Chico (SPT, against)), at 4 in the second half and Cuello, at 41 in the second half

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Edimar, Jadson (Luciano), Eric Ramires, Artur, Gabriel Novaes (Alerrandro), Ytalo and Cuello. Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.

Sport: Mailson, Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Chico, Sander, Zé Welison, Ronaldo Henrique, Luciano Juba (Paulinho Moccelin), Gustavo, Everton Felipe (Cristiano) and Mikael. Technician: Gustavo Florentín.