Redmi Note 11 and Xperia PRO-AI made official, Moto G200 on the way and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that has happened in the last few days in another edition of the Plantão TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so that you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we talk about the arrival of Infinix in Brazil in partnership with Positivo, the start of Realme sales in Havan stores, rumors of the Moto G200, iPhone SE Plus due to arrive in 2022, new chipsets from Qualcomm, and the launch of Xperia Pro-I and Redmi Note 11. Missed any of this news? Then keep scrolling down the page to see what went down.

Infinix arrives in Brazil and Realme to physical stores

This week Positivo surprised the market by announcing a major partnership with Transsion Holdings, which, despite not being as well known in Brazil, is one of the fastest growing in the smartphone market, being responsible for the Infinix brand. And that’s exactly what Positivo wants for the Brazilian market, with the Infinix Note 10 Pro being the first release to arrive here, with its 64 megapixel camera, huge 90 Hz screen, stereo audio and 8 GB Mediatek gamer chipset of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage for R$1.7 thousand. The cell phone is only the first from Infinix to arrive in Brazil, and Positivo promises a complete portfolio for 2022, with new ads happening in January. Another brand that moved in the Brazilian market was Realme, which after almost 1 year focusing on online sales, decided to bet now on increasing its presence in physical retail, establishing a partnership with Havan to sell its catalog in more than 160 stores in the retailer across the country. According to Realme, this is a strategic step in the expansion of its sales channels, something very important in a market like Brazil where there is still a strong presence of sales at physical points.

Moto G200 has first leaked details

Motorola reformulated its Moto G line at the beginning of the year, bringing from very basic models to others that collide in the top-of-the-line category. And apparently it won’t be long before the Moto G100’s successor is presented, because the first more concrete details about the Moto G200 have already started to appear. As revealed, the new Motorola cell phone will arrive in November with a Snapdragon 888 chip and a 144 Hz screen, as well as a 108 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel ultrawide with autofocus for macro photos and a 16 megapixel front sensor. No details were given about the look of the device or its price, but Brazil is likely to be one of the first markets where it will be sold, so we should start seeing more rumors about it in the coming days.

iPhone SE Plus could arrive in 2022 with 5G

The iPhone SE Plus is apparently going to really get off the ground in 2022, looking to be Apple’s cheapest option with 5G to compete in the $400 market. Despite the name, it won’t have a bigger screen than the iPhone SE released in 2020, being basically the same body as the iPhone 8 with updated hardware to support 5G networks, probably using the same A15 Bionic chip released with the iPhone 13 line. . With that, those waiting for a really new iPhone SE may have to wait until 2024, when the so-called iPhone SE 3 will arrive with a new look, bigger screen and even more powerful hardware, probably based on the iPhone XR or body. iPhone 11.

Qualcomm Renews Chipset Line

Who has already presented news before the end of the year was Qualcomm, which expanded its catalog of processors from the Snapdragon 400, 600 and 700 lines. The most powerful is the Snapdragon 778G Plus, which is nothing more than a slightly more powerful version of the 778G presented at the beginning of the year, offering performance even closer to top-of-the-line solutions. The Snapdragon 695 5G and 680 4G intermediaries have different audiences, with the first being a long-awaited update for the line that has been somewhat sidelined in recent years and the second being a powerful solution for those who are still not so concerned about offering 4G on their products. Finally, the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G is also a discreet update over another model already released, seeking to further improve the performance of entry-level cell phones and still make the 5G more popular. Companies like Motorola, Xiaomi, HMD Global and Honor have already confirmed that they are working to bring the new chipsets to their products, with the first launches with them expected to happen between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Xperia Pro-I arrives with professional camera sensor

Another release of the week was from Sony, which unfortunately left Brazil a while ago and therefore should not bring the device to our country officially. The Xperia Pro-I is a new phone in the brand’s portfolio, which is not enough to replace the Xperia Pro launched last year or the Xperia 1 III launched earlier this year. Focusing entirely on professional photographers and videographers, the device comes with a huge 1-inch sensor inherited from the RX100 VII camera, which despite having been adapted for use in a smartphone, still stands out from its competitors. The camera follows with a ZEISS signature for the lenses, as well as several dedicated apps for capturing and editing content, with the Xperia Pro-I being seen by Sony as a compact camera inside the body of a smartphone. In addition to the main sensor, the device brings one for photos with 2 times optical zoom and an ultrawide one, as well as a ToF sensor to help in the calculation of depth in portrait mode. The rear design is even more impressive than the Xperia 1 III, with centered cameras and highlights for the huge main sensor. The front part is very similar to what was already seen in the model from the beginning of the year, with small edges above and below the display. The Xperia Pro-I goes on sale this Thursday in selected markets, for the suggested price of R$ 1,800.

