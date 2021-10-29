Remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time is postponed again

Ubisoft postponed the release of the remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time once again. In the company’s finance report released today, the company said the game is expected to arrive only in the next fiscal year.

Previously, the remake of Sands of Time was scheduled to go out in the current fiscal year, before the end of March 2022.

On Twitter, the company posted a message to reassure fans, stating that the game is still being developed, but did not go into details about the production or reveal the reason for the new postponement.

An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake development team: pic.twitter.com/z9sFaBwz9N — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) October 28, 2021

“We would like to reaffirm that the development of the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time it’s still ongoing, motivated and inspired by your feedback,” said the text on the social network. The message, signed by the game’s development team, ends by thanking the fans for their patience and saying what’s new and updates on the progress of recreating the game. game will be released “in the future”.

This is the second time the remake developers have made rather shallow statements about postponing the title. Initially expected for January 2021, the game was pushed back to March this year because of the pandemic. Just before the new date, in February, the game was postponed again, this time without justification.

Announced in 2019, the recreation of The Sands of Time received very poor reception from the public, mainly because of the dated graphics. There’s still no information about a new release preview or visual improvements for the game’s remake.