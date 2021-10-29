Remo defeats Cruzeiro 3-1 in Belo Horizonte and passes Raposa on the table

In another unhappy night, Cruzeiro was unable to recover from the defeat to Avaí and stumbled again on a direct opponent. In the duel against Remo-PA, the team led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo dominated the actions for much of the game, but saw the visitors win 3-1, with the second goal being scored 42 minutes into the second half and the third after 47 .

Parked at 39 points, Cruzeiro dropped to 13th place and, in addition to another embarrassment at home, kept the 42-year fast without defeating the opponent in this 32nd round. Remo, in turn, reached 41 and surpassed the celestial team and also Sampaio Corrêa in the table.

In the next round, the team from Minas will face Vila Nova-GO, also at Arena Independência. The 33rd round duel is scheduled for 7 pm (GMT) on Monday, the first day of November.

Return of the “profexô”

The match against Remo marked the return of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Suspended in the last round, when Raposa lost 1-0 to Avaí, in Florianópolis, the celestial team commander returned to the edge of the lawn in the duel against Remo.

Who did well: Thiago Coelho

The goalkeeper of the team from Pará made excellent saves in both stages and prevented Cruzeiro from making an elastic score at home. Very safe and well positioned, he had the name mentioned on several occasions by the narrators of the duel and saw the attack play its part up ahead, applying three fatal blows to the Fox.

Who was wrong: Bruno José

Barely effective in the opening 45 minutes, the striker was replaced on the way back from half-time by Wellington Nem.

Unusual first time

Owner of the shares since the first minutes of the game, Cruzeiro was the closest to opening the score. However, at 39, who showed up was the mistake. In the Pará team’s second submission in the match, Anderson Uchoa landed a kick from outside the area and gave goalkeeper Fábio no chance.

Without giving up and falling down with the goal suffered, Cruzeiro continued to press and, at 45, ended up winning. After a foul hit from the right, by Giovanni, Vitor Leque gave head assistance and saw defender Eduardo Brock, in a perfect shot, leave everything the same in Horto and run for the hug.

Remo even asked for an irregularity in the bid, claiming a touch of the arm from Fan, but, after consulting the VAR, the owner of the whistle validated the heavenly goal.

Felipe Conceição expelled

As soon as the teams returned to the field, for the second stage, coach Felipe Conceição was expelled from the field. So referee Douglas Schwengber ended the first half, the Remo commander left towards the trio to complain about the equalizer. Needing to be restrained, he came back hot-headed, continued to be hard on his words, and went to the locker room early.

Disallowed goal

At 28 minutes into the second half, Cruzeiro hit the net with Wellington Nem, after a shot by Marcelo Moreno, but the referee, after consulting the VAR, ended up invalidating what would be the goal of the comeback.

More balanced time

Unlike the first 45 minutes, the second half of the match at Horto was much more balanced and striking: when Cruzeiro was in danger of attacking, Remo tried to respond to the hosts.

Rowing surprises in the end

At 42 minutes, came the shower of cold water for the principals. Used in place of Lucas Tocantins, Jefferson did not waste the opportunity created and gave no chance to goalkeeper Fábio. And it wasn’t just that.

Five minutes later, after a swift counterattack, Ronald, who had also been fired in the second stage, closed the scoring in Belo Horizonte.

GAME SHEET

CRUISE 1 X 3 OAR

DATE: October 28, 2021 (Thursday)

TIME: 9:30 pm

LOCATION: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte

REASON: 32nd round of Series B of the Brazilian Championship

ARBITRATION: Douglas Schwengber da Silva, assisted by Leirson Peng Martins and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor. Trio from Rio Grande do Sul. VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá (VAR-FIFA), from Rio de Janeiro

Goals: Anderson Uchoa, 39 minutes into the first half, for Remo; Brock, at 45 minutes, for Cruzeiro. Jefferson at 42 minutes of the second half and Ronald, at 47, for Remo.

Yellow card: Wellington Nem (CRU); Anderson Uchoa, Raimar (REM)

Red card: Felipe Conceição (REM); Victor Fan

CRUISE – Fábio; Rômulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto; Lucas Ventura, Adriano (Marcelo Moreno) and Giovanni; Bruno José (Wellington Nem), Vitor Leque (Dudu) and Thiago (Rafael Sobis). Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

OAR – Thiago Coelho; Thiago Ennes, Romércio, Rafael Jansen, Raimar; Anderson Uchoa (Wellington Silva), Lucas Siqueira and Felipe Gedoz (Marlon); Lucas Tocantins (Jefferson), Arthur (Marcos Júnior) and Matheus Oliveira (Ronald). Technician: Felipe Conceição