Remo denounces racial slurs on Cruzeiro fans at Independência: ‘Monkey’; watch video – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction Player Jefferson celebrated the second goal when he was called ‘Monkey’

Remo’s official profile denounced a case of racial injury at the Arena Independência, where the Amazonense club beat Cruzeiro 3-1, on Thursday night (29th), for the 32nd round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

The case was exposed through the publication of a video on Twitter, in which it is possible to hear a “monkey” scream coming from the stands towards forward Jefferson, from Remo, while the athlete celebrated the second goal of Leão Azul.

In the publication, Remo marks the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and asks for punishment. “What still needs to happen to take action?” See the video:

2,792 fans attended the game at the Arena Independência. With the result, Raposa, in 13th place, with 39 points, sees the next relegation zone again. The defeat also practically seals the club’s permanence in Serie B next year.

