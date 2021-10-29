Remo will report case of racial injury to CBF; Cruzeiro apologizes, and Independência will analyze images | soccer

The case of racial injury, which happened during the match between Cruzeiro and Remo for Serie B, this Thursday, will have consequences. The president of Remo, Fábio Bentes, said this Friday that he will report the case to the CBF and ask the perpetrator to be punished.

– We want to identify who committed the crime and be indicted – said the president of Remo.

The administration of the Independência stadium, the venue of the match, said it would analyze the camera images to identify the offender. The administration informed that it sympathizes with the athlete and will check the stadium cameras in order to identify the aggressor.

Cruzeiro used social media to position itself. The Minas Gerais club apologizes to the club from Pará and also to the athlete. In the statement, he says he will take all the measures at hand to identify who committed the crime.

Last Thursday night, the case of racial injury was exposed by Remo on social networks, after the victory by 3-1 over Fox in Serie B. In the video, which does not show the fan’s face, you can hear the shout: “go take it in the c*, monkey” while forward Jefferson celebrated the goal, the third scored against Fox.

The player himself also manifested himself on social networks. He stated that “the justice of God does not fail” and lamented what happened.

1 de 1 Jefferson, from Remo, laments racist offenses — Photo: Reproduction Jefferson, from Remo, laments racist offenses — Photo: Reproduction