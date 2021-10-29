Renato Gaúcho is detonated by a journalist and Argentine coach is ‘suggested’ for the position

The weather warmed up once and for all Flamengo after deletion in Brazil’s Cup this Wednesday (27), being defeated by Athletico-PR by 3-0 in Maracanã. The crowd at the stadium criticized the coach a lot Renato Gaucho and ex-coach Jorge Jesus’ name was shouted during the match.

The coach even made the position available to the club after the match, but the resignation was denied by the club’s board and Renato was convinced to be in charge of the team. However, the weather with the fans is still very hot and Flamengo will enter the field over the weekend with a lot of pressure.

The Rio club will host Atlético-MG next Saturday (30) in the ‘grand final’ of the Brazilian championship, being able to decide the title for the team from Minas Gerais. Galo is in the lead of the competition and has a difference of 13 points to the Mengão, but the team from Rio has two games less in the Brasileirão.

Argentine coach is ‘suggested’ to Flamengo

Even with Renato Gaucho being funded by the board of Flamengo, some names have already started to be speculated for the position. Journalist Thiago Tufano Silva, from 3º Tempo, detonated the work done by the coach and criticized the ‘motivating’ style in charge of the team.

Thiago also said that the coach’s style usually presents many positive results in a short period of time, but he stressed that the expiration date is quite short. In addition, he stated that the cast ends up being lost when the motivation ends.

After declaring that there is no climate for the coach at Flamengo, the journalist suggested the name of Hernan Crespo to command the club. He stated that the Argentine has shown a good job in São Paulo and can yield much more with a more complete squad, like the team from Rio.