“Renato Gaúcho was a coward when he resigned from Flamengo”, says narrator

Credit: Photo: Evaristo Sa-Pool/Getty Images

The narrator and sports announcer Rogério Assis, also known as Canhão, detonated the attitude of coach Renato Gaúcho after the elimination of Flamengo for Athletico Paranaense in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, this Thursday (28).

According to the GE and the Band’s investigation, Renato Gaúcho would have placed his position at the disposal of Flamengo’s board of directors’ decision. In the vision of the narrator and commentator of Grupo Bandeirantes, the red-black commander was a coward.

“For me, if he quit after the game, he was a coward. It was a cowardly attitude as a commander. You don’t abandon the boat, especially a boat that isn’t even sinking and on the eve of a decision”, said Cannhão.

