Report reveals that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be free to play

And Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the second most revenue-generating game for Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the last title in the franchise released, has been a huge success for Ubisoft and became the second game that generates more revenue for the studio, according to a new fiscal report, but the game that generates the most income was not disclosed. About the next title in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, it won’t be free.

The developer has been shyly walking towards free to play with The Division: Heartland and Ghost Recon: Frontline. But, it seems, Assassin’s Creed will not go that way. “It won’t be a free game and this game will have many narrative elements“, comments Guillemot.

Ubisoft CEO says Assassin’s Creed Infinity “will be very innovative, but it will have what players already have in Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements they love to have from the start. It will be a huge game, but with many elements that already exist” in the already released games. The game is still in early stages of development.

For now, Ubisoft’s focus is on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the success it is currently being for the studio. the game already surpassed the previous title, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, in all respects. According to the report, the expansion “Siege of Paris” (Siege of Paris) generated a engagement like never before. All this success was achieved in less than 12 months.



– Continues after advertising –

In relation to the newly released Far Cry 6, Ubisoft didn’t reveal much, as the game was released after the previous fiscal period, which ended on September 30th. But the company said that the initial sales are paired with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which indicates great results for a game of less than a month. The developer also said that the tgame time per player is 25% higher than Far Cry 5.

Ubisoft also quoted Skull & Bones, game with pirate theme and many naval battles, as shown in the last big trailer released. The game has gone through problems in your development, but Ubisoft says it is part of the “challenges in creating a new IP”.

“The work in the game continues to progress well and the Singapore team has already gone through important stages of production. Producing ambitious new IPs is difficult, requires fortitude and long-term vision. That’s how the biggest franchises in the industry, such as Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s The Division were created”, says the CEO of Ubisoft.



– Continues after advertising –

The report also addresses the subject of corporative culture, regarding sexual harassment and other behavioral situations that have happened recently, and says the new head of Human Resources, Anika Grant, is working hard to “create a safe, respectful and inclusive work environment” for everyone at Ubisoft.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Eurogamer, GameSpot