Returned to Corinthians, Richard gives his version of Athletico-PR’s departure

After Athletico-PR announced its dismissal in an official note, it was Richard’s turn, returned to Corinthians, to give his version on the matter. According to the steering wheel, there was no act of indiscipline, as informed by the Paraná club. On the part of Timão, who has not yet officially manifested himself, the dissatisfaction was great, something that was even used in the text released by the athlete.

Hurricane reported that Richard asked to be substituted at half-time against Fluminense, on October 17, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, and “left the stadium earlier, even against the guidance from the technical committee and knowing that he could be drawn for the anti-doping test”.

According to Richard, however, this is not what happened. According to the text published on their social networks, the steering wheel said that he did have authorization to leave the Arena and minutes later he was told that he should return due to the anti-doping, which would still be drawn. Being close to his house, he asked to wait for the draw for the exam there. Upon being drawn, he asked the club supervisor to pick him up, as he was unable to drive.

Also in the text, Richard stated that just two days after the match he was called to the Athletico football director’s office to be told that he would be dismissed from the club by order of the president. From then on, he trained separately until the misunderstanding was resolved, but ended up being prevented from training last Wednesday without explanation from the managers. He thanked the fans and regretted the departure.

This whole episode not only displeased Richard, but also the Corinthians board, which was annoyed with the measure taken by the people of Paraná and tried to change the panorama, mainly because they were not convinced of the reasons that led to the breakup. The tendency is that, despite the dissatisfaction, the top Corinthians accept the decision of the Hurricane, which has not yet been dealt with in an official manner until the end of this report.

Richard’s loan contract with Athletico-PR would go until the end of this year, but the club from Paraná chose not to rely on the player anymore and returned him to Timão, who in turn has not decided what to do with the midfielder. in the future. It is certain that he will be observed by the technical committee in the coming months so that a decision can be taken, which could be reintegration into the cast, a sale or even another loan.

Richard played 71 matches with the Athletico shirt, 20 of them for this edition of the Brazilian Championship. And as it has already carried out this number of matches for the team, it cannot be used by Corinthians in this final stretch of the competition, in which Alvinegro still has ten games to play.