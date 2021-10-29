Richard rebuts Athletico and claims that there is no reason for unilateral termination of the contract

The defensive midfielder Richard made an official statement this Thursday night (28) regarding the termination of his contract with Athletico Paranaense. In a statement released through his social networks, the player defends that there was no indiscipline and, therefore, there was no reason for breach of contract.

The temporary assignment contract between the parties, in force until 12/31/2021, prohibits Athletico-PR from unilaterally terminating the contract, without just reason and without the consent of Corinthians.”

With the termination of the contract, contested both by the athlete and by Corinthians, owner of the economic rights of the player, Richard must return to Timão – with whom he has a contract in force until the end of 2021.

See, in full, the note from steering wheel Richard:

On October 17, the date of the match between Athletico-PR and Fluminense, at Arena da Baixada, for the Brazilian Championship, at halftime, I felt bad (nausea and dizziness). I communicated to Mr. Tulio (physical trainer), who informed coach Alberto Valentim, who chose to replace me. In the dressing room I asked the football supervisor Mr. Bruno Ramos if I could go to the hospital, since Dr. Rodrigo was on the field with the team, who responded with a “blz”.

About 4 minutes after leaving the stadium, Mr. Bruno called me saying that Dr. Rodrigo asked me to return to the stadium because of the anti-doping test. As I was close to my apartment, I was allowed to go there and wait for the draw for the anti-doping test. A few minutes later, I received a call from Mr. Bruno saying that I had been drawn for the exam. So I asked him to pick me up at home, as I was in no condition to drive.

He picked me up about 8 minutes after the call and we walked back to the stadium together. On my return, I was treated normally by everyone and went to the anti-doping test, which was performed normally. The next day, I went to CT for regenerative training, which took place normally, without any kind of warning or even comments about the episode. On 10/19 (two days after the game), upon arriving at the CT, I was called to the soccer director’s room, Mr. Willian Thomaz, who announced that I was being dismissed from the Athletico-PR players’ roster by order of the Mr. Mario Celso Petraglia.

It should be clarified, in due course, that the temporary assignment contract between the parties, in force until 12/31/2021, prohibits Athletico-PR from unilaterally terminating the contract, without just reason and without the consent of Corinthians (which has already manifested itself officially against the termination of the temporary assignment, either for lack of just reason or even for excessive rigor in the face of the alleged facts), contrary to what came to be aired in some media outlets. It should also be clarified that I was training normally until this misunderstanding was resolved, even if separated from the group, when on October 27, I was prevented, already at the entrance, from entering the club to train according to the schedule, with the argument that the football director would call me to explain why, which didn’t happen.

I arrived at Athletico-PR in July 2020 and debuted on August 8, 2020. Since then, I have played 71 games at the club. This season, I participated in 38 games, 20 games in Brasileirão, 18 as a starter, which represents 70% of the club’s games), 11 games in the South American (all as a starter, which represents 91.6% of the club’s games). ) and 6 games in the Copa do Brasil (all as a starter, which represents 75% of the club’s games), which corresponds to 80% of Athletico-PR’s games. I had direct participation in leading the team to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and the final of the Sudamericana.

I’m being vetoed from being part of the group that fought so hard to reach these two finals. I am saddened, because THERE IS NO coherent reason for the RADICAL DECISION of the president of Athletico-PR, much less any consideration from the HUMAN SIDE, as I was treated as a DESERTOR.

It is also worth remembering that in all my professional life I have never had an act of indiscipline, as it does not fit in with my personality and my professionalism.

Even in the midst of so much sadness, I say goodbye to Athletico-PR thanking this incredible FANS that supported us so much, the CAST and STAFF composed of incredible people and warriors who overcame almost all the challenges of this year and leave my fans for the club to close the season winning the desired titles.