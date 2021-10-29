Rico irritates production by exposing leaked program and is censored · TV News

Rico Melquiades took the production of A Fazenda 13 seriously when he revealed that he saw a part of the program on Thursday night (28). The former MTV described to his fellow prisoners a scene from the painting presented by Carioca and had its audio cut in the PlayPlus live broadcast.

After returning from his first farm, the native of Alagoas said that while he was going from the balcony to the elimination deck to meet Adriane Galisteu, he saw a television on the program that was passing live on Record at that time.

“While I was passing, [na TV] I was passing by with the band on my head and putting food in a pot,” he described. The scene was broadcast within the comedy presented by Carioca, which airs on Thursdays in the rural reality show.

At this time, Rico’s audio was cut off in the PlayPlus stream. When the sound returned, the pawn had already changed the subject to Adriane’s speech to him. “She said, ‘Look, whoever comes back…'” he said, before the audio was cut off once more.

When the audio came back a few seconds later, the subject had already changed again. “She said the order [de volta da roça] it was random, and it was me and Tati [Quebra Barraco] there,” he said excitedly.

As with any confinement show, Rico could not have access to external information, such as footage from the show that is aired for the audience, so that the game’s progress is not influenced. O TV news contacted Record, which did not return until the publication of this text.

