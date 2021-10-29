Rio City Hall anticipates vaccination schedule against Covid | Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio anticipated the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 – 64 year olds can get vaccinated this Friday (29). On Saturday (30) it will be the turn of the recap for those who are 64 years old or more.
Furthermore, on account of the holiday of the Dead, which will leave the posts closed, people whose vaccination dates were set for the next Monday (1]) and Tuesday (2) can receive the dose on Saturday.
The city has also set a date for the vaccination of health professionals and immunosuppressed people:
Calendar sets date for healthcare professionals and immunosuppressed. — Photo: Playback/TV Globo
This Friday is also the last day for cariocas to get vaccinated at the Campo Grande BRT Station:
This Friday (29th) is the last day for vaccination at the Campo Grande BRT Terminal. — Photo: Playback/TV Globo
Next week, after the public holiday, the Rio vaccination schedule will obey the following order:
Covid-19 vaccination schedule for the first week of November. — Photo: Playback/TV Globo
The calendar for the following week is as follows:
Covid-19 vaccination schedule for the second week of November. — Photo: Playback/TV Globo