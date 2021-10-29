Rio is the country’s first capital to make use of masks more flexible | National Newspaper

With the advance of vaccination, whenever the health authorities of each state or municipality recommend the release of the use of masks, our reporters and interviewees may appear without protection, provided that the complete vaccination rate in the municipality has reached a minimum of 65% of the population.

Rio is the first capital in the country to make the use of masks more flexible. The city hall decree came into effect after the state government regulated the measure for all Rio de Janeiro municipalities. Now, the municipalities have the autonomy to decree flexibility if they comply with certain requirements: the masks are only released in open and uncrowded environments where 65% of the total population or 75% of the population over 12 years old have been vaccinated with both doses or with the single-dose vaccine.

Masks: find out which municipalities in RJ have made the use of the protection item against Covid more flexible

“It is optional for each municipality to release or not, and also those individuals who eventually want to continue using the mask, obviously, can continue”, says Alexandre Chieppe, state secretary of Health.

But in closed places it is still necessary to wear masks, as recommended by health authorities.

Covid’s weekly risk map for each municipality is considered the thermometer for the flexibility of masks in the state of Rio, as it takes into account the main indicators of the disease, such as bed occupancy rate, forecast of exhaustion of ICU beds and also the variation in the numbers of deaths and cases. If the risk of transmission becomes high, the use of masks is again required in open areas, even without crowding.

The infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz Julio Croda argues that these measures should only be adopted with a higher vaccination rate.

“My assessment is that it is too early. We have to achieve a much greater vaccination coverage than what is currently being established, especially for the state of Rio de Janeiro. We are going to enter a moment of end-of-year parties, carnival, where there is naturally more broadcasting”, he points out.

Alberto Chebabo, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases and member of the Scientific Committee of the Municipality of Rio, supports the flexibility. He says that, right now, the chance of contagion in outdoor environments is low.