Rise of the Tomb Raider will be free for PC

Tomb Raider’s 25th anniversary celebrations start off well: in addition to Rise of the Tomb Raider being free for PC, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light will be released for Nintendo Switch.

To purchase your copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider on your PC, you just need to subscribe to Amazon Prime, thus guaranteeing your access to Prime Gaming, the platform’s gaming service. The game will be available for redemption between the 1st and 14th of November.

Additionally, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will both be released for Nintendo Switch in 2022. There is still no specific date for the arrival of the two games.

However, it is known that Feral Interactive, the studio responsible for the 4K remastering of Rome: Total War, will be responsible for the port of both titles.

Tomb Raider was originally released on October 25, 1996 for Sega Saturn by Core Design and Eidos Interactive. Later, the title was re-released for PC and PlayStation and gained some sequels.

Since then there have been more than 20 games and more than 85 million copies sold globally. Remember, there’s still an animation for Netflix in development, starring Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) as Lara Croft.

In addition to the animation, the sequel to the film starring Alicia Vikander is in production and the game Tomb Raider Reloaded will be released for Android and iOS, expected to arrive in 2022.

