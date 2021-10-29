RJ: Mother finds 16-year-old daughter missing two days ago: ‘Filled with a kiss’

The teenager Sabrina Cartaxo Araújo Pereira, 16 years old, who had been missing since Tuesday (26), returned home this Thursday (28). According to the mother of the young Mariana Cartaxo, the daughter left home in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, in the morning and left a note: “I went for a walk, I’ll be right back”. Information is from g1.

The girl’s mother, Mariana Cartaxo, said that she made contact with her boyfriend on Thursday, that the boy’s mother suspected it was her, and went after and located the teenager in Leblon, in the south of Rio.

“She was very scared by the repercussions and asked for help. She looked for Pedro [namorado] today (Thursday 28). That’s when his mother suspected it was her, went after her, managed to find her and brought her to us. It was his mother who took her to the police station. We’re already at home, well, I’m situating it from everything that happened, the proportion it took”, Mariana told g1.

The two testified to the police on Thursday afternoon. Mariana says that the reunion with her daughter had no room for scolding, only relief and affection. “Our reunion was just a kiss. I’ve already arrived grabbing and kissing me. She was crying, apologizing. I have no words to thank everyone who helped me find her”, said the girl’s mother.

Sabrina reportedly left home on Tuesday and went to her grandfather’s house, in Realengo, on the west side of Rio. Upon checking the building’s security camera footage, Sabrina’s parents noticed that she was carrying a backpack that, later, was found in her grandfather’s house.

According to Mariana, an app driver got in touch claiming to have taken a girl very similar to Sabrina from Copacabana to Realengo, and that the transport would have been called by a Pedro, the same name as the teenager’s boyfriend.

