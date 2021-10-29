Robert Downey Jr. answers who is responsible for the success of Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr., the actor who brought Iron Man to life in theaters, responded in The History of Marvel Studios to who is responsible for the studio’s success. His text is practically the last in the book and, thus, he has the final word:

‘Lee and Kirby dreamed and embodied, or nearly so. Ziskin, Raimi and Maguire brought this to life, basically. Then Favreau teamed up with Feige, Arad and D’Esposito and they sold the idea of ​​putting me on as Tony. Lest we forget, I was hardly going to be chosen for the role, I wasn’t even the first choice. Over forty, not too tall, dark, not so handsome, hell… if I’d been sober longer. A big miracle of supervision to be honest. Jon created a culture that invited inspiration via a nebulous web of arguments, humor, frailty… When Thor, then Captain came, the Avengers seemed inevitable. But wait, three separate heroes, three tones and influences — how could they come together? I suppose the answer is obvious. Add Johansson, Renner and Ruffalo to the mix and apply a liberal dose of Whedon. Okay, that worked…. so what comes next? Wash, clean, repeat… the longest relay race of creative minds in movie history.

Adding great achievements like Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange, starring actors that allowed the ship to soar even higher.

Any credit given to me should be shared with my directors, John, Shane, Joss, Anthony and Joe, who have kept Tony evolving enough to hold my interest for over a decade. Feige is practically a shaman, a wizard. Alonso and D’Esposito take turns with Feige depending on the severity of the production challenge. But the real responsible is YOU. If you’ve reached the end of the credits for this anniversary issue, you’re a fan, then here’s your easter egg, darling… a mirror!

I hope these films evoked a dialogue of fairness, justice, freedom, embracing diversity and fighting intolerance with the power of partnership, sacrifice and love.

The book is not yet published in Brazil.