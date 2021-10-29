Ruy Castro wins the Machado de Assis award, from ABL, for his work as a whole – 10/28/2021 – Illustrated

Rio de Janeiro writer Ruy Castro, columnist for sheet, is this year’s winner of the Machado de Assis award, in which the Brazilian Academy of Letters highlights the work of a national author.

Castro, 73 years old, became famous as one of the country’s leading biographers, having written about the life of playwright Nelson Rodrigues in “O Anjo Pornográfica”, singer Carmen Miranda in “Carmen” and player Garrincha in “Estrela Solitária”, which won the Tortoise.

A journalist with more than 50 years of career and author of four columns a week in this newspaper, Castro also dedicated himself to scrutinizing Rio de Janeiro, in books such as “Ela É Carioca” and “Metrópole à Beira-Mar”, and musical history Brazilian, in works such as “A Noite do Meu Bem” and “Chega de Saudade”.

The Machado de Assis award, one of the main trophies in Brazilian literature, has been chosen by the immortals of the Academy since 1941, but it had been suspended since 2017 due to the economic crisis. It was now resumed with the sponsorship of Light, which guarantees its existence for another ten years.

The prize, which ranges between intellectuals and fiction writers, has already been awarded the prize, authors such as Cecília Meireles, Guimarães Rosa, Rubem Fonseca, Silviano Santiago, Ferreira Gullar, Ana Maria Machado and Antonio Candido. The most recent was the Bahian historian João José Reis.