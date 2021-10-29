Sabrina Sato bets on microdress for rehearsal at Vila Isabel and says: ‘I can’t wait to cross the Avenue’ | Samba Selection

Sabrina Sato showed that she doesn’t have bad weather or fatigue when it comes to samba. A day after daring at Sephora’s Halloween party, in São Paulo – with a look made of balloons and a pair of shoes with 22 cm heels by the brand Valentino -, she emerged very full aboard a microdress for the street rehearsal at Vila Isabel, the samba school of which she is the queen of the drums in Rio.
The rehearsal, initially planned to take place on the street, was transported into the association’s court because of the rain that fell in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday (28). Nothing that shook the presenter in her reunion with her community.
“Carnival is joy, unity, love and freedom. After such a difficult period, only the biggest party in the world is able to bring a little happiness to the Brazilian people. In 2022, if everyone is already vaccinated, we will certainly have the carnival carnival ! Lots of samba, party, hug, kiss and especially happiness. My heart is racing now… I can’t wait to cross the avenue alongside the blue and white family of Vila Isabel”, said Sabrina to g1.
The presenter, by the way, showed a show of conscience when arriving at the place wearing a mask and keeping the accessory at all times.
On the court, she posed with drums, direction, master and flag bearer and made the party. The rehearsal marked the presenter’s first meeting with the community of Vila Isabel, she had even been at the site when she was presented back to the post of queen of drums, but had not yet samba with the school’s segments.
Beauty returns to reign in 2022
In 2022, Sabrina Sato returns to be the drum queen of Unidos de Vila Isabel. Presenter has been at the post from 2011 to 2019, but in her last fashion show, in 2020, she was the queen of the association, coming to the front of the school, away from the drums.
“I have no words to thank so much love. Viva Nossa Vila”, Sato said at the time it was announced back to the post
Sabrina Sato came to Rio for the Vila Isabel rehearsal, brought her 2-year-old daughter Zoe, and is staying at Copacabana Palace, one of the hottest addresses in the city. Earlier, the presenter showed part of her preparation straight from the hotel.
“Already in the preparations because today there is Unidos de Vila Isabel,” she posted in her Instagram profile stories.
Selection of samba from Vila Isabel for the 2022 carnival
Unidos de Vila Isabel promises to make an exciting fashion show in 2022 with a plot that will honor the singer Martinho da Vila.
The blue-and-white from the North Zone will present the plot on the avenue “Sing, sing my people! The Village belongs to Martinho!”, in honor of the school’s idol.
The group’s samba-enredo was chosen on the last 29th, during the recording of the program “Seleção do Samba”, which airs for five Saturdays, starting on October 16th, after “Altas Horas”, broadcast on TV Globo, Globoplay and g1.
The winning samba in the Vila dispute is signed by Evandro Bocão, André Diniz, Dudu Nobre, Professor Wladimir, Marcelo Valença, Leno Dias and Mauro Speranza, who beat two other competitors in the final, in an event in Cidade do Samba (see the lyrics at the end of the article).
- Colors: blue and white
- President: Fernando Fernandes dos Santos
- Honorary President: Martinho da Vila
- Carnival: Edson Pereira
- Carnival Director: Luiz
- Interpreters: Tinga
- Drum Master: White Monkey
- Drum Queen: Sabrina Sato
- Plot: “Sing, sing my people! The Village belongs to Martinho!”
Composers of the finalist sambas:
- Moacyr Luz, Chico Alves, Julio Alves, Rafael Tinguinha, Valdir Filho, Fadico and Claudio Russo
- Evandro Bocão, André Diniz, Dudu Nobre, Professor Wladimir, Marcelo Valença, Leno Dias and Mauro Speranza
- Claudio Mattos, Rafael Zimmerman, Didi Tupinambá, Diego Gaucho, Marco Moreno, Thiago Meiners and Jaiminho Harmonia (in memorian)
OPEN A COLD SOON, COME ENJOY
OUR GARNISHED PEOPLE WILL GLOW
YOUR GLORIES AND CIRANDAS, REDEEM
IT DOESN’T END WEDNESDAY, THE SAIDEIRA
ROÇAS FROM ROÇA TO BLACK LINERS
SO MUCH TALENT DOESN’T KEEP A SECRET
THE OWNER OF THE STAGE, THE ZUMBI FROM THE HILL
IT IS THE VOICE OF THE SKIN THAT CALLS FOR HELP
THERESA’S SON, FACE WITHOUT FEAR
HE REQUESTED SCHOOLS FROM FATHER ARRAIA
AGRARIAN REFORM AND PARTY IN ARRAIÁ
ONE DRAG, ONE VERSE, ANOTHER MASTERPIECE
DARE, CHANGE AND DO IT WITHOUT RHYME
(ONLY HE CAN DO IT WITHOUT RHYME)
PROPHET, POET, MASTER OF MASTERS
AFRICA IN PRECE, THE GRIG, THE REFERENCE
THE LORD OF SAPIENCE, WRITER OF CONSCIENCE
AND THE CADENCE OF WALK, OF LIVING AND SAMBAR
SO GOOD TO HUMMING WHY THE WORLD WAS REBORN
EMBRACE ME WITH THIS ALL YOUR PEOPLE
FROM PINDUCA TO JOY TO A TOAST
MODESTY APART, MARTINHO IS FROM THE VILLAGE
PARTY, PARTY O
OUR VILLAGE ISABEL, SHINES MORE THAN THE SUN
SING NEGRO REI, LEAVE THE SADNESS FOR THERE
SINGS FORTE MY VILLAGE, LIFE WILL BETTER”