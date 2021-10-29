Sabrina Sato lands at the airport and Zoe steals the show

Sabrina Sato was spotted landing at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro, with her daughter, Zoe, in the arms. With a stylish look and sunglasses, the Record TV presenter was carrying the heiress, who was wearing a pair of jeans.

All chipmunk, Zoe watched everything, and at one point she even ran through the airport hall. The girl, who is the result of the marriage of Sabrina Sato and Duda Nagle, stole the show!

HORROR PARTY

São Paulo hosted another Halloween party this Wednesday, October 27th. Sephora promoted an event with the presence of several famous, but mainly, extravagant looks marked the event. Besides Claudia Raia, Sabrina Sato was one of the breathtaking examples.

The presenter wore a costume inspired by anime and icons of Asian culture. Her fantasy head alone took up a lot of space at the event. The high heels of the wife of Duda Nagle also did not cooperate. The shoe was 44 cm! Taking the risk of joining one of these is not for everyone.

Adding to the 1.69m of the presenter, she went from 2.10m during the event. Not easy. And Sabrina’s triumphant arrival was also remarkable. She waited for the rain to give a truce in the capital of São Paulo to lavish style from the moment she appeared. A red car, as well as the wig that replaced her hair, took her to the party. The convertible became a backdrop for some photos.

Thelma Assis, Duda Reis, Gleci Damasceno, Mariano and Jakelyne Oliveira, among other famous ones, also attended the party at the invitation of the chain of stores. Check out the photos!

