Safadão says he did not accept a R$ 1 million deal because he wants to be treated “like ordinary citizens”

Singer Wesley Safadão, through his legal counsel, sent a press release in which he says he did not accept an agreement to BRL 1 million proposed by Justice because “for an ordinary citizen the value is infinitely lower”. In July of this year, the singer, his wife Thyane Dantas and the producer Sabrina Tavares had the vaccination against Covid-19 carried out irregularly, outside the time of their age group.

Also in the text, Safadão denied having jumped the vaccination line, as he would have only followed guidelines to take the vaccine in another location due to the crowding of the original location. But, shortly thereafter, he recognized the mistake: “I know I was wrong, whoever knows me knows my heart and I say again: I would never do something like that if I knew it was wrong”.

In a public hearing at the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE), this Thursday, 28, Wesley was offered an agreement to allocate an amount of money to charities, which the artist denied because he found the amount requested high. Afterwards, he reiterated: “I didn’t refuse at any time to donate, because I’ve always done it, and I don’t just donate to my city and during the pandemic it was one of the things I did the most.”

Read Wesley Safadão’s note in full:

“Yesterday we had another chapter in the history of the vaccine, we had a meeting yesterday morning with the Public Ministry and unfortunately we did not reach an agreement for two reasons:

1- They wanted me to plead guilty

2 – They wanted me to pay an amount equivalent to almost one million reais, and for an ordinary citizen the amount is infinitely lower.

What came out in the press is that when I learned that this amount would be for donations to institutions, I refused because I didn’t want to donate. This is a lie, a great nonsense.

I didn’t at any time refuse to donate, because I’ve always done it, and I don’t just donate to my city and during the pandemic it was one of the things I did the most. I do it heartily, with great pleasure, those who accompany me know about my social actions, during the pandemic respirators, tons of food were donated, thousands of families that we supported!

I want to make it very clear, that at no time I jumped in line, I just took the vaccine in another place because they guided me that way, due to the crowding of my place of origin.

I’ve always been very transparent with my audience, really great! If I thought I was doing something wrong, or committing a crime, do you really think I would publish it?

Of course, I’m very sad about all this, I know I was wrong, anyone who knows me knows my heart and I say again: I would never do something like that if I knew it was wrong.

I apologize to the population of my city, of my country, today I really saw that I was poorly advised about getting vaccinated in another place, they told me that there was no problem with this change and I believed it. I was really misguided.

I know I was wrong and I want to be treated like a citizen and not the way they want to treat me.”

