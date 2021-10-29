Safadão says he did not reach an agreement with the Public Ministry because he would have to plead guilty and pay around R$ 1 million | Ceará

“Yesterday we had another chapter in the history of the vaccine, we had a meeting yesterday morning with the Public Ministry and unfortunately we could not reach an agreement for two reasons: 1 – They wanted me to plead guilty; 2 – They wanted me to pay an equivalent amount at almost a million reais, and for an ordinary citizen the value is infinitely lower”, wrote the singer in an Instagram account.

The agency offered the payment of a sum of money to a social organization so that the criminal investigation could be closed. Since there was no agreement, the process should follow normally, according to the MPCE. The legislation does not prohibit new rounds of negotiation on the penalty, but allows the agency to file a complaint with the Court.

The g1 contacted the Public Ministry, which has not yet specified the amount offered in the attempt to reach an agreement with the singer, his wife Thyane Dantas, and the musician’s advisor, Sabrina Tavares.

Also according to Safadão, the refusal to make the payment was not because the amount would be donated to a social organization. He also denies that he missed the vaccination line and that “he only took the vaccine elsewhere because he was instructed” in this way, due to the crowded place of origin.

“I’ve always been very transparent with my audience, even too much! If I thought I was doing something wrong, or committing a crime, do you really think I would publish it? Of course, I’m very sad about all this, I know I was wrong, who knows me you know my heart and I say again: I would never do something like that if I knew it was wrong,” said the singer.

Wesley Safadão ended the series of publications asking for forgiveness to the population and asking to “be treated like a citizen”.

“I apologize to the population of my city, of my country, today I really saw that I was poorly advised about getting vaccinated in another place, they told me that there was no problem with this change and I believed. I really was misguided. I know I was wrong and I want to to be treated as a citizen and not the way they want to treat me”, concluded the artist.

Wesley Safadão published on social networks the justifications for not accepting an agreement with the Public Ministry of Ceará after irregular vaccination of him, his wife Thyane Dantas and producer Sabrina Tavares.

Safadão denies agreement with the Public Ministry

what happens after the refusal

The non-criminal prosecution agreement, as it is formally called, was requested on October 14 by the defense of the three.

Without giving further details, the Public Ministry informed, in a note, after the refusal, that the criminal investigation will continue to be analyzed by the Covid-19 Working Group of the entity, formed by five prosecutors and a prosecutor.

The non-criminal prosecution agreement was included in Brazilian legislation through the anti-crime package, in 2020. In theory, the text does not prohibit the possibility of new rounds of negotiation between those investigated and the ministerial body.

Without the agreement, Safadão, Thyane and Sabrina can be denounced by the Public Ministry for irregularities committed in the vaccination. In practice, the investigation has not yet generated a lawsuit, which could make them defendants..

Thyane Dantas jumped the line on July 8, 2021. She was 30 years old and, at the time, the municipal vaccination calendar provided for application in people aged 32 years and over;

Wesley Safadão and producer Sabrina Tavares were scheduled to be vaccinated on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination station in a mall.

Thyane Dantas, wife of Wesley Safadão, was vaccinated in Fortaleza even though she was out of age and without an appointment.

At the end of September, the Civil Police of Ceará indicted Safadão, his wife and five other people for the crimes of embezzlement and violation of sanitary measures. The singer’s producer was indicted only for the crime of violation of health measures. According to investigators, the combined sentences can reach 13 years in prison.

The Civil Police’s final report has already been delivered to the Court and must also be analyzed by a member of the Public Ministry. It remains to be seen whether both investigations will generate just one court proceeding or two separate ones.

THE cash benefit, offered by the MP to the trio, is provided for in the Brazilian Penal Code. The amount is fixed by a court of law after, in this case, the conclusion of the agreement. The money to be paid cannot be less than one minimum wage, nor more than 360 minimum wages. O maximum that the investigated could pay would be BRL 396 thousand.

The MPCE could put in the agreement five different actions:

repair the damage or return the thing to the victim, except when it is impossible to do so; Voluntarily renounce assets and rights appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office as instruments, proceeds or profit of the crime; Provide service to the community or public entities; Pay cash benefit, to be stipulated the public or social interest entity; Meet another stated condition by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, provided that it is proportional and compatible with the criminal offense charged.

The above conditions can be applied cumulatively or individually and depend on the MP’s understanding. When the agreement is fulfilled, the judge must decree the extinction of punishment.

How vaccination takes place in Fortaleza

In Fortaleza, residents have to register on a platform to receive the immunization, but the day and time are scheduled and communicated by the city.

Only those who are scheduled can be vaccinated on a certain day, unless they are over 30 years old or missed the vaccination because they are sick or have been vaccinated against the flu, upon proof, and even if they are within the deadline to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca.