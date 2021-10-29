Salvador faction members threaten MC Poze and government cancels show

Funk player MC Poze do Rodo would make his first performance in Salvador next Saturday (30), but he should stay for another opportunity. The first ‘difficulty’ for holding the event, which would take place in Alto do Andu, in the Avenida Paralela region, was presented through social networks, in videos published by members of a criminal faction threatening the Rio musician with death.

Hours after the release of the video, the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) released, on Thursday night (28), the information that the show was not released precisely to avoid a more serious incident.

“The Public Security Secretariat will not allow the holding of the ‘Baile do Embrasa’ event, scheduled for next Saturday (30), at the Alto do Andú concert venue, in Salvador. Threats by drug dealers against MC Poze, one of the attractions, motivated the decision.”

Also according to the folder, the intelligence teams investigate a possible feud between criminal organizations and the singer. The SSP also cites the existence of the video.

“Although the competence to authorize concerts belongs to the City Hall, it is, however, up to the state to guarantee security and prevent crimes from occurring. Our main objective is to preserve lives”, said secretary Ricardo Mandarino.

Precedents

This is not the first time that MC Poze from Rio de Janeiro has been threatened by members of criminal organizations, after announcements of concerts in other cities.

This time, criminals went to the place where the ‘Baile do Embrasa’ would take place to paint graffiti on the wall and threaten the artist. In the images, it is possible to see weapons and even grenades.

“He won’t play here, MC Poze here in Bahia is candy”, says one of the men, without showing his face, while another writes threats on the wall of the concert hall. In the end, the criminals still fire a series of shots against the walls and gate.

Other threats

The carioca funkeiro already has a history of falling out with criminal factions across the country. MC Poze has already had to cancel a show in Manaus (AM), after being threatened with death by local bandits.

Last year, the artist was even investigated by the Rio de Janeiro police on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking and had his preventive detention ordered after being denounced by the local Public Ministry.

According to the investigation, Marlon Brendon Coelho Couto da Silva, the artist’s birth name, would be part of the biggest criminal faction in Rio. According to the police, he would still be responsible for inciting violence, promoting the criminal group and participating in concerts paid by trafficking.