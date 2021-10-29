Santos lineup: Kaiky and Luiz Felipe may be related to the game against Athletico-PR | saints

After beating Fluminense and leaving the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, Santos returned to training this Thursday. The team starts the preparation for the match against Athletico-PR, for the 29th round of the competition. The teams face off this Saturday, at 5 pm, at the Arena da Baixada.

Only the reserves and players who did not play against the Flu went to CT Rei Pelé’s lawn. The holders remained in the academy doing regenerative work.

Defenders Kaiky and Luiz Felipe participated in the field activity. The pair are close to returning and may even be linked to Saturday’s game. Sandry, on the other hand, trained with his teammates, but is still working on transition. The midfielder is in the final stages of recovery after a serious cruciate ligament injury in his right knee.

Other athletes such as Jobson, Camacho and Léo Baptistão participated in internal activities. The first has tendonitis in the right ankle, while the second has a lesion in the posterior muscle of the right thigh. The attacker is the most serious case among the three. He has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his left calf and is not expected to return this season.

Gabriel Pirani didn’t train either. The player continues to feel pain in the foot. At the press conference after the victory against Fluminense, coach Fábio Carille said it was very difficult to have the midfielder for the game against Hurricane.

The good news is with Robson Reis, Felipe Jonatan and Emiliano Velázquez. The trio felt physical problems in last Wednesday’s game, with the first two being replaced. However, the athletes did not present any complaints when presenting themselves this Thursday and must travel to Curitiba.

The probable Santos for the confrontation is formed by: João Paulo; Danilo Boza, Robson Reis and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Carlos Sánchez, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Angelo, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.

